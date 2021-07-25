 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County recorder recruiting businesses for military discount program
alert urgent

Lake County recorder recruiting businesses for military discount program

Gina Pimentel

Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is seeking businesses interested in offering, or who already offer, discounts to military veterans for her new Honor Rewards program.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is looking for local businesses eager to serve military veterans.

The first-term Democratic officeholder has launched an Honor Rewards program, in partnership with Fidlar Technologies, to offer Northwest Indiana veterans discounts on goods and services sold by Lake County businesses.

Businesses interested in providing discounts to veterans, or those that already do, can sign up for the free program online at honorrewards.com.

All of these adorable animals are up for adoption.

By participating, the business name and website link will be posted to the Lake County Honor Rewards website, provided to veterans who obtain an Honor Rewards card, and mentioned in e-mail messages sent to Honor Rewards veteran members.

Fidlar Technologies also is providing participating businesses promotional materials, such as door stickers and flyers, to promote their involvement in Honor Rewards.

There is no cost to local businesses or Lake County taxpayers for the program.

"I'm proud to bring Honor Rewards to Lake County to show my gratitude to all who have served and are currently serving," Pimentel said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

"I hope that local businesses will be excited and encouraged to participate, to make this program as successful as possible."

Veterans can request a free Honor Rewards card by selecting Lake County on the honorrewards.com website and providing the requested information.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts