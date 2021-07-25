Lake County recorder recruiting businesses for military discount program

CROWN POINT — Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is looking for local businesses eager to serve military veterans.

The first-term Democratic officeholder has launched an Honor Rewards program, in partnership with Fidlar Technologies, to offer Northwest Indiana veterans discounts on goods and services sold by Lake County businesses.

Businesses interested in providing discounts to veterans, or those that already do, can sign up for the free program online at honorrewards.com.

By participating, the business name and website link will be posted to the Lake County Honor Rewards website, provided to veterans who obtain an Honor Rewards card, and mentioned in e-mail messages sent to Honor Rewards veteran members.

Fidlar Technologies also is providing participating businesses promotional materials, such as door stickers and flyers, to promote their involvement in Honor Rewards.

There is no cost to local businesses or Lake County taxpayers for the program.

"I'm proud to bring Honor Rewards to Lake County to show my gratitude to all who have served and are currently serving," Pimentel said.