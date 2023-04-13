A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has successfully persuaded his colleagues to require facilities serving dogs and cats provide extra fire protection following a 2021 inferno at an Indianapolis pet shop that killed more than 100 animals.

The General Assembly recently gave unanimous final approval to Senate Enrolled Act 277, sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The measure, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, among others, requires all facilities for dogs and cats constructed or remodeled after June 30 to have an operating fire alarm system that automatically contacts the local fire or police department, or staff present in the building any time a dog or cat is on site.

The fire alarm mandate would apply to pet shops, veterinary hospitals, commercial overnight boarding facilities, and animal shelters, according to the legislation.

"As a dog father myself, it's important for pet families to feel confident in the facilities they entrust to care for their dogs and cats, like day care centers and overnight boarding facilities. That includes having basic protocols in place to keep the animals they're responsible for safe," Andrade said.

"I hope we can prevent future heartbreak and pet deaths by enacting this measure," he added.

The legislation also addresses the qualifications required to be an Indiana fire inspector.

