Meijer extends 15% teacher discount for entire school year

With schools in Northwest Indiana and across the Midwest opening, closing or opting for virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, a major retailer is helping educators get what they need for their classrooms — whenever it is needed.

Meijer, which operates stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, last week announced it is extending its 15% discount on essential classroom supplies for the entire school year.

The store also is making face masks and hand sanitizers eligible for its 15% teacher discount that normally expires at the end of September.

"There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes and we've heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies," said Brandon Pasch, a Meijer merchandising director.

Pasch said a recent Meijer survey found teachers expect to repeatedly adjust, refill and update their supplies multiple times in coming months, as more than 80% expect the new normal for their students to be a back and forth mixture of virtual and in-person learning.