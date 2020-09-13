 Skip to main content
Meijer extends 15% teacher discount for entire school year
Meijer extends 15% teacher discount for entire school year

Meijer opens in Portage

Teachers shopping at Meijer stores, like this one in Portage, can receive a 15% discount on school supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizers, for the entire school year. The retailer is extending its teacher discount beyond September to accommodate educational uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

With schools in Northwest Indiana and across the Midwest opening, closing or opting for virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, a major retailer is helping educators get what they need for their classrooms — whenever it is needed.

Meijer, which operates stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Michigan City, last week announced it is extending its 15% discount on essential classroom supplies for the entire school year.

The store also is making face masks and hand sanitizers eligible for its 15% teacher discount that normally expires at the end of September.

"There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes and we've heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies," said Brandon Pasch, a Meijer merchandising director.

Pasch said a recent Meijer survey found teachers expect to repeatedly adjust, refill and update their supplies multiple times in coming months, as more than 80% expect the new normal for their students to be a back and forth mixture of virtual and in-person learning.

"We hope that extending the 15% discount for the entire school year helps reduce the stress to their pocketbooks as they continue gathering supplies for their classrooms and home offices," Pasch said.

Teachers can get a paper coupon to use for the discount by presenting a current school identification card at any Meijer customer service desk.

The coupon only can be used for in-store purchases of school and office supplies, excluding electronics, calculators and some other items.

Teachers can repeatedly use the discount by picking up another coupon at the service desk each time they visit Meijer to purchase school supplies.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer expects at least 80,000 Midwest educators will take advantage of the discount this year.

