New online marketplace connects consumers to Indiana-raised products

Hoosiers with a hankering to keep on shopping all the way through the holidays have a new option for finding uniquely Indiana products.

The Shop Indiana Grown online marketplace puts some 40 vendors who grow, raise, produce or process an agriculture product in the state of Indiana under the same digital roof at shopindianagrown.org.

Website visitors can purchase honey, coffee beans, chocolate treats, bottled juices, duck meat, bacon, hot sauces, soap, candles, skin care items and numerous other products all produced in the Hoosier State.

"I am continually amazed at the variety and quality of products that Hoosier farmers and producers provide, and consumers should have access to those items every day," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana's secretary of agriculture.

For the past five years, Indiana Grown has worked to expand the market for products raised by Indiana farmers, in part by educating consumers on the importance of buying locally grown, raised, processed and packaged items.