State lawmakers have dropped plans — for now — to overrule the ordinances adopted in 10 Northwest Indiana communities over the past two years prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats at commercial pet stores.

However, Senate Bill 134 would ensure no other Indiana municipality ever again does the same.

The Republican-led Senate Agriculture Committee voted 7-2 along party lines Monday to advance the measure to the full Senate.

Under the plan, Indiana localities that did not ban the sale of dogs at retail pet stores prior to Jan. 1, 2023, would be required to allow such sales in accordance with the terms of the legislation.

Specifically, local governments could not bar retail pet stores from acquiring dogs from a state-registered or federally licensed commercial dog breeder or broker, or a "hobby breeder" who maintains between five and 20 female dogs that are at least 12 months old.

Pet stores selling the dogs would be required to disclose all fees associated with the purchase, each dog's age and breed, medical history, breeder name and address, details needed for pedigree registration, proof of microchipping and the store's return policy.

A purchaser would be entitled to a return or refund, including repayment of veterinary bills, if a veterinarian certifies within certain time frames that the dog was sick or died because it was unfit for purchase due to illness or disease, or possesses a congenital or hereditary condition requiring significant veterinary care, according to the legislation.

Advocates for the proposal, sponsored by state Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, said it is a consumer protection measure that will ensure Hoosiers purchasing dogs at pet stores only are getting quality dogs from reputable breeders.

"Not everyone wants to go to a shelter to adopt a mixed-breed pit bull," said state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange. "These people have a right to select the animal they want that is companionable with their families and their situations, and all we're doing is putting parameters around that."

State Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, said he recently toured some puppy breeding facilities and found them to be "as clean as they could be."

"These animals are taken care of," Tomes said. "They take care of the animals better than some people take care of their own kids."

Opponents of the legislation said there's plenty of evidence of bad actors operating "puppy mills" featuring overbreeding, inbreeding and unsafe conditions, and local governments should be entitled to prevent such abuse by banning dog sales at community retailers.

"If a community wants to do this, I don't think we should be in the business as the state telling them they can't," said state Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis.

The proposal as originally written, along with the similar House Bill 1121, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, would have eliminated existing local ordinances banning dog and cat sales at retail pet stores.

It remains to be seen whether the local preemption provision is added back to the plan as it continues moving through the Senate and House.

