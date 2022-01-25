State eyes strict siting restrictions for adult-oriented businesses

A years-long dispute over the siting of an adult products retailer on the north side of Indianapolis could lead to new restrictions on adult-oriented businesses across Indiana, with Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita in charge of enforcement.

The Republican-led House voted 84-8 Tuesday to set statewide rules limiting where strip clubs, adult bookstores, adult video retailers, adult toy shops, or any similar business focused on sex-related products can locate.

Under House Bill 1122, which now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, adult-oriented businesses must be at least 1,000 feet from a child care center, public or private elementary or high school, YMCA or YWCA facility, Boys and Girls Club, public swimming pool, public playground, public park, youth sports facility, or a children's amusement establishment.

A children's amusement establishment is defined in the measure as an amusement park, trampoline park, inflatable play facility, laser tag facility, go-kart track, skating park or skating rink, video game arcade, or any commercial establishment primarily dedicated to providing entertainment activities that cater to minors.

State Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor of the legislation, claimed numerous studies show adult-oriented businesses attract crime, drug use, prostitution, human trafficking, and other societal ills the General Assembly has an interest in keeping away from children through strict siting standards.

"It's an effective tool for protecting neighborhoods from the negative secondary effects of sexually oriented businesses," Speedy said.

It's not clear whether any of those alleged negative secondary effects have followed the Dec. 9 opening of Hustler Hollywood — an adult entertainment store selling toys, lingerie, and other novelties — adjacent to a Chuck E. Cheese arcade and restaurant in the tony Castleton neighborhood of Indianapolis.

What is known is the city of Indianapolis tried for more than five years to prevent Hustler Hollywood from opening at the site until the Indiana Court of Appeals ordered the city to back off; a decision the city did not appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Speedy said his legislation will ensure Indianapolis, and any similarly situated Indiana community, will be able to continue such fights in the future by authorizing the attorney general to pursue enforcement of the siting standards for adult-oriented businesses created by his legislation.

Local governments also could continue to impose more stringent zoning rules, which often strictly limit adult businesses to industrial or rural locations away from homes, schools and other businesses, according to the measure.

"A lot of these ordinances are not being enforced because the cost of litigation is not in their budget," Speedy said in touting the advantages of his proposal.

If enacted into law, any non-compliant adult-oriented retailer would have three years to relocate. Beginning July 1, 2025, an adult business would be forced to shut down immediately if a park, school or children's business opened within 1,000 feet of the adult business.

State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, was among those opposing the legislation. He said state government should not be in the business of putting businesses selling legal products to consenting adults out of business — no matter how objectionable the products may be.

"I just find it to be a really unnecessary bill," Morrison said.

State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, took a different tack. He said the incredibly detailed definition of "sexual device" that Speedy included in section 16 of the legislation should not be written into the book of laws governing the state.

"I've never seen language like that," Pierce said. "I think if we put this bill into law it will be illegal to put the Indiana Code in school libraries."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.