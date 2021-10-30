Vehicle destroys half of Jodi's Italian Ice building in Munster

The Monaldis both were at the wrecked building Saturday afternoon working to remove debris from the parking lot and putting up tarps to temporarily protect the interior of the remaining structure from a steady drizzle.

They said they're well aware of the cars-into-buildings history of the 8300 block of Calumet Avenue, where the next-door Munster Gyros got struck by a vehicle March 4, 2020, and Munster Donuts across the street was hit in 2016 and 2014.

But the Monaldis said there's never been any problems like that on their property going back to 1972 when their father operated a gas station on the site.

They said if they rebuild they may install heavy-duty bollards along the curb or sidewalk, like those used outside federal buildings, to ensure something like this never happens again.

The Monaldis said they plan to consult with town officials before making a decision on rebuilding, since they know Munster is in the middle of a beautification effort and there may be opportunities to construct a newer, nicer building at the site.

Brian and Jodi Tillman, owners of Jodi's Italian Ice, said they are devastated at the extent of the damage to their business that's operated in Munster since 2016.