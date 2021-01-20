Roots Market Cafe in Valpo names new leadership team

Roots Market Cafe in downtown Valparaiso has named a new leadership team.

The juicery and small grocery store at 108 E. Lincolnway, whose slogan is "feel good food," promoted Marisa Villareal to store manager.

Her leadership team includes Natalie Sanchez as product lead, Sarah Tubbs as market lead, and Maria Reisinger as bakery lead. Collectively, they have more than 14 years of experience at the health food business in Valpo.

“We are so fortunate to have a dedicated group of women that truly cares about our customers,” said Bill Durnell, the CEO of Roots Holdings LLC. “Each of them brings unique and complementary talents to her new role, making the whole team greater than the sum of its parts.”

Founded in 2012, Roots sells hand-crafted organic smoothies, juices and other "healthful foods to nourish the body, mind and soul." It was acquired by Valparaiso residents Bill and Carrie Durnell in 2016.

They added house-made soups, salads, quinoa bowls, and wraps. During the coronavirus pandemic, the business expanded to include a 100% gluten-free bakery and organic grocery featuring locally sourced items like eggs, coffee and honey, and grab-and-go cafe items like vegan parfaits, hummus and guacamole.