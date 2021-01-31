Snapshots: Raffy's Candy Store, Frosted Donuts, Old Plank Trail Tavern

Raffy’s Candy Store
New Lenox and Frankfort
If you need to stock up on goodies for your sweet tooth, you can hit one of the Raffy’s Candy Store's locations at 2571 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 1 and 832 W. Laraway Rd., in New Lenox, and 21 S. White St., Frankfort.
The mom-and-pop candy and ice cream shops carry more than 300 varieties of candy and more than 50 flavors of ice cream.
Find a variety of nostalgic and current candies, a line of premium chocolates, homemade popcorn and ice cream produced by The Plush Horse, in Palos Park.
“We at Raffy’s love being part of our community. New Lenox is a village of proud Americans, and the support we have received from Mayor (Tim) Baldermann and the chamber as well as from our dedicated and loyal customers has been tremendous and definitely makes us proud to be part of it. We are truly blessed,” said Dave Rafalski, who owns the stores with wife, Pam.
“We’re proud to be voted best candy, ice cream and popcorn in the southwest suburbs for past several years by Southwest Metro Magazine and 22nd Century Media. Our No. 1 asset is our highly recognized customer service and cleanliness.”
Frosted Donuts
Tinley Park
Frosted Donuts, at 17119 88th Ave., Tinley Park, has such a reputation for apple fritters that it recently had a customer, who while visiting the area from New Orleans, made a special trip to the shop to try them.
“Frosted Donuts has been running for four years. I started the business in the hope of delivering quality and tasty doughnuts to the community. More recently my business was suffering, but with the help of the Tinley Park community, I have been able to stay open,” said owner Feda Ibrahim. “Community members have gathered together to help support and advertise for my business, keeping us up and running. For that, I will be forever grateful.”
Besides those famous apple fritters, you’ll find an full assortment of doughnuts, hot chocolate bombs and other goodies.
“My business was born in Tinley, and I plan to keep it running to serve tastiness to residents throughout the area,” said Ibrahim. “My employees and I work day in and night to ensure doughnuts are freshly made, using only quality ingredients and products.”
Old Plank Trail Tavern
Frankfort
Paying a visit to the Old Plank Trail Tavern at 113 Kansas St., in Frankfort, is a bit like taking a walk back in time to when small towns had a watering hole where everybody knew your name. The place oozes with nostalgia and makes you wonder what the walls would say if they could talk in this building that has housed the tavern since the 1940s.
Owner Pam Patterson took over in 2001 and has maintained that neighborhood tavern feel. “There’s a mixture of blue collar and white collar members of the historic district community — a melting pot,” she said.
The tavern has a limited menu with some highlights being the flame-frilled, fresh-ground, half-pound burgers on butter buns, homemade chili and non-preservative hand-made pizzas from a local deli.
“We have been a fixture on Kansas Street for almost 80 years. Without the community support we would not survive,” said Patterson. “We are like the city’s corner tavern and bar that is family owned and run. It’s a true family-owned small business."