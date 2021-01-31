Snapshots: Raffy's Candy Store, Frosted Donuts, Old Plank Trail Tavern

Frosted Donuts, at 17119 88th Ave., Tinley Park, has such a reputation for apple fritters that it recently had a customer, who while visiting the area from New Orleans, made a special trip to the shop to try them.

“Frosted Donuts has been running for four years. I started the business in the hope of delivering quality and tasty doughnuts to the community. More recently my business was suffering, but with the help of the Tinley Park community, I have been able to stay open,” said owner Feda Ibrahim. “Community members have gathered together to help support and advertise for my business, keeping us up and running. For that, I will be forever grateful.”

Besides those famous apple fritters, you’ll find an full assortment of doughnuts, hot chocolate bombs and other goodies.

“My business was born in Tinley, and I plan to keep it running to serve tastiness to residents throughout the area,” said Ibrahim. “My employees and I work day in and night to ensure doughnuts are freshly made, using only quality ingredients and products.”

Old Plank Trail Tavern

Frankfort