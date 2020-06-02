South Shore to host online open house for Double Track NWI project

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will host an online open house for its Double Track NWI project next week, a shift from its original plan to hold three in-person open houses in Gary, Chesterton and Michigan City.
The railroad will invite interested members of the public to a virtual open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. The shift in plans is due to COVID-19.
“The Double Track Northwest Indiana Project is progressing on schedule, and the NICTD team looks forward to sharing the latest information with the public,” said Michael Noland, NICTD president.
“The purpose of the Virtual Open House is to provide a general project update, and also share with the community how engineering plans have progressed at the 60% design stage,” said Nicole Barker, NICTD's double-track project manager.
The online format will allow people to view the latest station and parking plans and hear project engineers, architects, and other experts answer questions. Questions can either be submitted in advance or during the online meetings by emailing them to doubletracknwi@nictd.com.
Information about how to connect to the open house can be found at www.doubletrack-nwi.com/next-steps/public-open-houses. The format will be GoToMeeting, but will also include a call-in number for those who prefer to only listen by phone. Anyone in need of assistance should contact NICTD at least five days in advance at doubletracknwi@nictd.com.
The current estimated construction start date is mid-2021 with completion in mid-2023. For additional information regarding this project, visit the project website at www.doubletrack-nwi.com.
