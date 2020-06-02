South Shore to host online open house for Double Track NWI project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will host an online open house for its Double Track NWI project next week, a shift from its original plan to hold three in-person open houses in Gary, Chesterton and Michigan City.

The railroad will invite interested members of the public to a virtual open house from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. The shift in plans is due to COVID-19.

“The Double Track Northwest Indiana Project is progressing on schedule, and the NICTD team looks forward to sharing the latest information with the public,” said Michael Noland, NICTD president.

“The purpose of the Virtual Open House is to provide a general project update, and also share with the community how engineering plans have progressed at the 60% design stage,” said Nicole Barker, NICTD's double-track project manager.

The online format will allow people to view the latest station and parking plans and hear project engineers, architects, and other experts answer questions. Questions can either be submitted in advance or during the online meetings by emailing them to doubletracknwi@nictd.com.