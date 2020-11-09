 Skip to main content
South Suburban offers webinar on racism in the workplace
urgent

South Suburban offers webinar on racism in the workplace

South Suburban College (copy)

South Suburban College in South Holland.

 John Luke, file, The Times

SOUTH HOLLAND — The effects of racism in the workplace will be examined in a webinar offered by South Suburban College's Business and Career Institute.

"Racism Anonymous: Exploring the Hidden Power of Racism in the Workplace" will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 3.

According to a press release, "participants will explore the internal and external influences that shape our personal and racial identities ... then examine racism and how those mostly invisible forces elicit structural advantages for some but also create many harmful impacts on our society and those living within it."

The webinar is designed to help organizations become anti-racist and multicultural, according to the release. It is intended for business owners, managers, human resources professionals and employees, among others.

Reservations are required for the webinar, and the cost is $35 per person with a discounted rate of $30 per person when three or more from one organization attend.

To register, email bci@ssc.edu or call 708-225-6055. For more information, email aglumac@ssc.edu.

+6
