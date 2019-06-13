A half dozen new retailers will open soon in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The Mediterranean street-food restaurant Pita Stop will come to the food court, joining dining options like Schoop's Hamburgers, Charleys Philly Steaks, Sbarro, Maki of Japan, Panda Express, Taco Bell, JJ's Fish and Chicken and Gloria Jean's Coffee.
Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, a CBD oil and skin-care product kiosk, will open in the center court on the first floor of the two-story mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, Southlake Mall General Manager Peter Karonis said.
2 Cute, a women's fashion retailer that also has a location at the River Oaks Center in Calumet City, will go in the lower level by Sears. Serpentine Fire Boutique, a women's fashion retailer now located at 5164 E 81st Ave. in Hobart, is relocating a few blocks down U.S. 30 to the mall and will be on the lower level near Macy's.
An online retailer that first opened a brick-and-mortar location in Chesterton in 2017, Serpentine Fire Boutique seeks to provide stylish and inexpensive clothes, accessories and shoes "for women of all backgrounds." It describes itself as a women's urban boutique with sizes up to a 3X and "limited edition bling items to satisfy your sparkle cravings."
Shop Lulu Bean will sell custom tutus and other accessories on the lower level center court after winning four months' of free rent through the mall's Battle of the Pop-Up Contest.
A Charles Schwab investment advisory office will locate by the Buffalo Wild Wings in an outlot on U.S. 30. The San Francisco-based stockbroker offers an array of investment, trading and banking options.
The publicly traded company, which turned a $3.5 billion profit last year, has more than 360 offices in 45 states. It will be the first Charles Schwab office in Northwest Indiana. The only other Indiana offices are in Indianapolis and Mishawaka.
Karonis said the new additions to the mall, which is the second largest in Indiana after Castleton Square in Indianapolis and home to more than 160 retailers, were all expected to open in the next few weeks.
"We will have more announcements as leases are signed," he said.