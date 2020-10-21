 Skip to main content
Southland convention and visitors bureau leaves Lansing, moves to Olympia Fields
OLYMPIA FIELDS — After more than two decades in Lansing, the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau has moved to Olympia Fields.

The bureau relocated to the Governors Office Park after its previous lease at 2304 173rd St. in Lansing wasn't renewed, according to a news release.

"The entire Chicago Southland CVB staff is looking forward to beginning a new chapter in our previous home of Olympia Fields," President/CEO Jim Garrett said in the release. "We would like to express our gratitude to the village of Lansing for being excellent hosts for the last 23 years.

"We will continue to proudly market and represent the entire Chicago Southland region."

The new office at 19900 Governors Drive, Suite 200, in Olympia Fields is open to the public, with visitors required to wear masks. The organization's phone number remains 708-895-8200.

"As the official destination marketing organization for the Chicago Southland's 62 municipalities, the CSCVB will continue to aggressively market and sell the area on a state, regional and national level as a destination for leisure visitors, meetings, conventions, group tours and sporting events, regardless of office location," the group said in the release.

CVB publications are available at the Chicago Southland Lincoln Oasis on Interstate 80/294 in South Holland, and online at visitchicagosouthland.com.

