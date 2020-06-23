Spate of shootings raises fears of a violent summer

“If you invest in healing and restorative justice and bring the community to the table to heal and solve its own problems, you will see more and more that you don’t need police intervention,” said Kofi Ademola, an adult mentor to the anti-violence organization Good Kids Mad City in Chicago.

Millions of dollars now funding Chicago's police department could be more effective fueling programs for mental health, housing, support for victims of gun violence and encouraging the creation or growth of neighborhood businesses, he said.

“Now is the time to hold them accountable and step up as a people to say we can hold our communities together without more policing,” said 20-year-old Jai Simpson, a member of Good Kids Mad City who grew up on the city’s South side.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, who took over the department in April, is encouraged by police partnerships with community outreach groups, social services and other government agencies.

“Police can’t do it alone,” Brown said. “We need partners to be effective and protect this city. We’re just asking for a little bit of help now. You give this department a little bit of help and this city will be safer from violent offenders.”