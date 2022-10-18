Starin reaches distribution agreement with $50 billion Fortune Global 500 company

Chesterton-based Starin recently reached a deal with a $50 billion Fortune Global 500 company to distribute its hardware and software.

The company, a Midwich Group subsidiary that serves the U.S. market, distributes AV products nationally.

Starin has a portfolio of products including Crestron, Poly, Logitech, Shure, DTEN, LG, Neat, Barco, SMART and now Lenovo.

It recently reached a deal to distribute Lenovo's ThinkSmart suite of products.

Lenovo employs 63,000 workers and operates in 180 markets around the world. It designs, engineers and builds smart devices and infrastructure.

Its portfolio of ThinkSmart collaboration products encompasses hardware, software, services and end-to-end solution management. It supports tools its office customers are already using like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Starin has been looking to grow in the growing collaboration sector, which took off along with remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw Lenovo as a good fit.

“Working directly with a trusted partner such as Lenovo allows Starin to continue addressing supply chain concerns for our UC systems," said Bobby Swartz, CEO of Starin. “Having the best compute and appliances available to our resellers help provide complete solutions — quickly and effectively.”