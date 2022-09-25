20 UNDER 40: Andrew Briggs

Helping others is the driving force behind Andrew Briggs’ career and volunteerism.

As an independent insurance agent and vice president of Briggs Agency, he knows his clients rely on him for sound advice and honesty. That’s what client Andy Tylka says he receives and what makes Briggs special.

“Andrew isn’t in the insurance business for ‘profit first,’” Tylka said in his 20 Under 40 nomination. “Andrew is in the business for the generational long haul, with the focus being the customer and the community being the priority.”

Briggs says it can be challenging to gain the trust of potential customers, but he tries to achieve this by listening to their needs and offering solutions regardless of his personal interest. He also uses every opportunity to learn about how other business owners operate and handle different situations.

“I get to talk to, work with and learn from many business owners in a variety of industries,” Briggs said.

In his spare time, his drive to help others extends beyond the insurance industry and into emergency response.

“Andrew is a very dedicated volunteer firefighter and rescue diver,” Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening said. “He has been involved with many aspects of the department including not-for-profit fundraising as well.”

A volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Cedar Lake Fire Department, Briggs has served the community for almost six years. Prior to that, he served on other fire departments in southern Indiana for a total of 10 years of fire service.

“I spend a lot of time with the fire department training and responding to emergency calls, as well as keeping up to date with fire service industry news,” Briggs said.

Briggs has also been a member of a specialized dive team at Cedar Lake for three years that is part of the Lake County MABAS (mutual aid box alarm system) emergency response dive team.

“I always have had a passion for the fire service,” Briggs said. “It’s fun and rewarding and offers opportunities to do things that you would never otherwise get a chance to do.”

His goal is to continue serving the community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT while growing the family business for future generations.

“Andrew is one of the humblest people I know while there are probably many other things I do not know about him since he is never a bragging man,” Tylka said. “Andrew exists to help people while never asking or expecting anything in return.”