20 UNDER 40: Candace Carmela Williams

Candace Carmela Williams, 32, knew early on the career she wanted to follow.

"I decided to become a lawyer at age 14. I wanted to find a way to help people in my community," she said.

Williams, who is an associate with the law firm Tolbert and Tolbert in Gary, has obtained that career goal.

She has no regrets about realizing a career dream that started when she was a teenager growing up in Gary.

"It has served me well for the past five years. It was the best choice for me. It's all about helping my clients face a legal challenge and helping them navigate the confusing waters of the legal industry or justice system to provide a solution," Williams said.

Shontrai D. Irving, who nominated Williams to be a member of the 2022 class of 20 under 40, said it was a pleasure and honor to do so.

"I first met Candace as I interviewed her for the character and fitness portion of the bar exam in 2016 or so. I have seen her develop into an excellent litigator and leader in Northwest Indiana. I knew that she was destined for great things and she is currently in a league of her own," Irving said.

Williams said she enjoys the legal diversity of the company she works for and enjoys all aspects of her work.

"Our firm is pretty diverse. We represent a lot of municipalities and individuals," Williams said.

She said the most satisfying aspect of her job is "solving challenges for my clients."

And Williams enjoys the challenges of her job.

"The most challenging aspects of my job are navigating the unique personalities of my counterparts and clients. I meet those challenges by praying, reminding myself of the bigger picture, and taking self out of the scenario," Williams said.

Her long-term goals include becoming a partner at the firm and transitioning to a civil mediator role during the latter part of her career.

Williams said the best advice she's received comes from the movie "The Great Debaters": "You must do what you have to do to do what you want to do."

Williams, who now calls Highland home, is engaged to be married next year.

In her spare time, she is actively involved in the community and she enjoys watching team sports .

Williams can't see herself in any other career but working in the banking industry would be a close second.

"I most definitely love what I do and can't see myself doing anything else. However, if I was not an attorney, I would probably be a wealth management adviser in the banking industry. I was in banking prior to becoming an attorney and I really enjoyed helping my community with their financial needs and goals," Williams said.