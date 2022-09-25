20 UNDER 40: Catisha Toney

Catisha Toney has dedicated her career to working for underrepresented youth in the community.

As president and CEO of COATES Inc., Toney says she strives to provide students with opportunities many adults didn’t have or wish they had in their youth.

“I get to provide opportunities to students who are marginalized and don’t get the same opportunities because of where they live or the unleveled platform of exposure and engagement to college and career opportunities,” she said. “I get to meet young people where they are and make an impact in a way that can change their post-high school trajectory.”

The stakes are high and the need is great for helping every young person succeed, she says, and Toney is up for the challenge.

COATES Inc., a non-profit organization based in Northwest Indiana, helps provide educational equity to underserved students and families through creative, collaborative and innovative approaches. Through her work in just a few years since starting the initiative, Toney has created college and career conferences, FAFSA workshops, summer intervention programs and an early intervention program for 9th and 10 grade students at 21st Century Charter School.

“The sky is the limit for the work that she is leading in the Region,” 20 Under 40 nominator Giavonni Nickson said. “She is a force to be reckoned with and one that has already and will continue to make large impacts in Northwest Indiana.”

As she moves forward, Toney said her goal is to take her 9th and 10th grade program and expand it into a high-school-to-career program.

“I plan to stay with students who are in the COATES program for up to eight years,” she said. “We will support them throughout high school as they transition to college and secure a career post-college.”

She also sees this program expanding into multiple schools, cities and states, as well as growing to include mentorships, job shadows, internships and career placement.

“Overall my long-term goal is to make a tangible impact in my community and in communities similar across the country,” Toney said.

She credits her mother and father as the most influential people in her life who have helped her excel to where she is today.

“They showed me the value of work ethic, grit, how to never accept no and to push until you make it happen,” Toney said. “They have given me the blueprint to what staying true to myself and my vision truly means.”

This reason is behind the name of the organization, she says. Coates pays homage to her maiden name in honor of her parents, “and most importantly in memory of my mother who believed in me more than anyone I know,” she said.

The best advice she has received is that there is no goal that is too big or unattainable.

“It’s all about the knowledge of the opportunity, your network and the grit you have to see your goals through,” Toney said. “The only one stopping you is you.”