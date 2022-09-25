20 UNDER 40: Daniel McGing

Daniel McGing, 32, has been a painter for half his life.

It's a job that started when he was 16 that he's turned into a lucrative Hammond-based business called McGing's Painting.

"I love being able to transform and take something old or well-worn and being able to transform and brighten up someone's home. It's therapy for me. It's the satisfaction of seeing the end results from start to finish," McGing said.

McGing got his first job painting for a neighbor, Randy Hill.

"My neighbor owned Painter for Hire and he taught me the ropes. He was a great painter. I also learned a lot from Union Local 460. I've learned from so many people," McGing said.

He now employs 10 workers and has jobs throughout the area, both commercial and residential.

The most satisfying part of his job is seeing his client's visions come to light and seeing the look on their faces when the job is done.

There is also a challenging aspect to his job: "Keeping the customers happy while finishing the project in a timely manner," McGing said.

Other challenges include "keeping great communication and finding dependable employees to work."

McGing, who grew up in Hammond and graduated from Morton High School, had what he called an "uplifting moment" in his life four years ago when he fell off a scaffold and was seriously injured.

"I fell five feet and broke my neck. They told me I wouldn't walk, but I walked out of the hospital after three weeks," McGing said.

McGing said he believes his late father, Kevin, who died at age 57 due to cancer, was looking over him.

"My dad was watching out for me ... I'm a walking miracle. From there on, everything has fallen into place," McGing said.

McGing said he went back to work less than two months after the accident only to find all his equipment from his van was gone, and he had to have someone drive him to his painting jobs because he couldn't write out work orders.

"It was the worst time of my life but the best time of my life. It humbles you and gets you to start thinking with your mind," McGing said.

Since then his painting business has prospered and McGing said he's looking at the possibility of expanding.

"I would like to eventually expand and open locations nationwide," he said. "I would also like to partner with my mother and flip houses."

In his spare time, McGing is learning to play the sax, guitar and keyboard to be what he calls "One Man Dan Band."

"I love music," McGing said.