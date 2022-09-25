20 UNDER 40: Derek Braggs

As a financial adviser with Merrill Lynch, Derek Braggs has a unique perspective on what makes every day special and every interaction with customers meaningful.

“There is a problem-solving aspect to my job which I enjoy,” he said. “Everybody’s situation is unique. We’re all at different points in our lives, our families and our careers. We all have different goals and obstacles to overcome. I find creative ways to help people realize those goals. It isn’t boring.”

While many professionals set goals for benchmarks they want to achieve in their careers, Braggs draws inspiration from his clients when describing his aspirations.

“My professional goals are my clients’ personal goals,” he said. “If they’re successful, I’m successful.”

Yet in wealth management and investments, not everything is certain. It can be challenging to manage circumstances that out of his control, Braggs says.

“That can be difficult to accept at times,” he said. “All you can do is put in the work, maintain a disciplined strategy and keep moving.”

You won’t always find Braggs assessing the financial needs of individuals, however. For the past eight years, he has volunteered at the Acorn Summer Concert Series at Gabis Arboretum in Valparaiso.

It’s where you might find him if he had chosen a different career path, he admits.

“I would probably promote concerts out at Gabis Arboretum,” he said. “It combines three of my favorite things — business, nature and music. It’s probably too late, though. I already told them I would do it for free.”

In addition to his volunteer work at Gabis, Braggs also further supports the community by sitting on the boards for Taltree Arboretum, The Dunes Learning Center and the Porter County Community Foundation, the latter of which he is an active board member.

You may even find Braggs on the golf course, where he had a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He admits his lucky streak was short-lived, however.

“I got a hole-in-one on a par four,” he said. “I’m not a very good golfer.”

He credits his parents and brother for influencing his career and drive to give back to the community.

“My mom gave me my compassion, my dad gave me my discipline and my brother gave me my lust for life,” he said.