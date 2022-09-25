20 UNDER 40: Dr. Stephanie Wise

As a veterinarian, Dr. Stephanie Wise says she strives to help those who can’t speak for themselves.

“Being able to diagnose and treat complicated cases and improve quality of life for animals is extremely rewarding,” she said. “I love being able to send an animal home to their families and protect the human-animal bond.”

As owner of Lowell Animal Hospital, Wise sees many community issues firsthand, from pet overpopulation to the barriers many pet owners face to getting their special loved ones preventative and medical treatment.

“The most challenging aspect of this profession is not being able to help pets that could otherwise have different outcomes,” Wise said.

To ensure as many pets as possible have access to medical care, Lowell Animal Hospital participates in several low-cost initiatives including a feral cat program that works to vaccinate and spay or neuter stray cats, and the Spay Neuter Services of Indiana program. The clinic also works with several rescue organizations and shelters to offer free or discounted services to animals in need.

Wise’s vision for how she would impact pet families goes back to when she was just 17 years old and began her career in the veterinary field. After studying for three years at Indiana State University, she gained early admission into the veterinary program at Purdue University. Because she gained early admittance into this program, she has the unique credentials of having a doctoral degree without having a bachelor’s degree.

Wise’s long-term goal was always to open up her own veterinary hospital, which she accomplished in 2017 with the launching of Lowell Animal Hospital.

“This year, we are breaking ground on a brand new facility, which will be able to expand on our services and clientele,” she said.

Since opening, the hospital has sponsored several other community activities including youth sports and academic teams in the area.

Although Wise admits positive outcomes are not always possible in her line of work, her goal is to provide the best care possible so that clients and patients leave happy.