20 UNDER 40: Dr. Stephanie Wise

As a veterinarian, Dr. Stephanie Wise says she strives to help those who can’t speak for themselves.

“Being able to diagnose and treat complicated cases and improve quality of life for animals is extremely rewarding,” she said. “I love being able to send an animal home to their families and protect the human-animal bond.”

As owner of Lowell Animal Hospital, Wise sees many community issues firsthand, from pet overpopulation to the barriers many pet owners face to getting their special loved ones preventative and medical treatment.

“The most challenging aspect of this profession is not being able to help pets that could otherwise have different outcomes,” Wise said.

To ensure as many pets as possible have access to medical care, Lowell Animal Hospital participates in several low-cost initiatives including a feral cat program that works to vaccinate and spay or neuter stray cats, and the Spay Neuter Services of Indiana program. The clinic also works with several rescue organizations and shelters to offer free or discounted services to animals in need.

Wise’s vision for how she would impact pet families goes back to when she was just 17 years old and began her career in the veterinary field. After studying for three years at Indiana State University, she gained early admission into the veterinary program at Purdue University. Because she gained early admittance into this program, she has the unique credentials of having a doctoral degree without having a bachelor’s degree.

Wise’s long-term goal was always to open up her own veterinary hospital, which she accomplished in 2017 with the launching of Lowell Animal Hospital.

“This year, we are breaking ground on a brand new facility, which will be able to expand on our services and clientele,” she said.

Since opening, the hospital has sponsored several other community activities including youth sports and academic teams in the area.

Although Wise admits positive outcomes are not always possible in her line of work, her goal is to provide the best care possible so that clients and patients leave happy.

Stephanie Wise

Age: 34

Hometown: Crown Point

Occupation: Veterinarian, Lowell Animal Hospital

Years with organization: Five with my current business (Lowell Animal Hospital) but have been in the veterinary field since I was 17

Training and education: I had three years of undergraduate education at Indiana State University. I applied a year early to vet school and was granted early admission into the veterinary program, where I did another four years of veterinary school at Purdue University.

First job: I was a kennel assistant at Four Seasons Animal hospital while in high school. As I went to college, I continued to work there during my school breaks as both a kennel assistant and technician until I graduated from veterinary school.

Community activity: My clinic serves a wide range of clientele, including many low-income areas. Pet overpopulation issues are a major issue in rural areas and cost is a large factor in not altering pets or seeking medical care. To help these community issues, we participate in several low-cost programs. We have a feral cat program where clients can bring in unaltered male or female cats to have them spayed/neutered, ear tipped and vaccinated at significantly discounted rates. There is also a program through the state of Indiana called Spay Neuter Services of Indiana (SNSI) that we participate in for qualifying individuals. We also work with several rescue organizations and shelters to offer free or discounted services to those animals in need.

Family: Husband Tommy Wise — we have been dating since we were 13 years old and just celebrated our ninth wedding anniversary in August. We have two children, Connor Wise (7) and Benjamin Wise (5).

Pets: A dalmatian named Penny and two cats named Nala and Scar.

Free time: In our free time, we like to travel. Our favorite travel spots are Disney World and the Bahamas. I also play volleyball in my spare time and watch my kids play baseball and football.

Bucket list: Traveling to Europe.

