20 UNDER 40: Jacob Lenson

Jacob Lenson knew at age 11 he wanted to grow up to be an architect or an engineer.

"I always liked building things, bike ramps and tree houses. I even started using power tools. It was one of those things I knew at an early age. Even in middle and high school I took elective classes such as shop and design," Lenson said.

Lenson said he couldn't, however, envision the job he has now at Purdue University Northwest, one he thoroughly enjoys after previously working in several corporate positions.

"I did see myself as a more traditionalist," Lenson said of his youthful ambitions.

Lenson, 37, for the last five years has worked at Purdue University Northwest as assistant vice chancellor for campus planning, infrastructure and facilities/university architect.

"I get to dream up what the colleges should look like. ... My favorite part about working at a university is because whatever I need is available whether it's a grounds manager or a faculty member. If I'm wanting to find it, the resources are there," Lenson said.

For Lenson, the most satisfying part of his job is that "every day is different."

"Being responsible for the physical facilities of a university is similar to a small municipality. My position allows me to envision the future of the university as it relates to the physical makeup and infrastructure. The best part of working at a university is the people," Lenson said.

Stephen Turner, vice chancellor for finance and administration at Purdue University Northwest, agrees Lenson is a perfect fit at the university.

"He is a proud product of the Region who quickly earned a reputation as a well-respected and highly talented design professional with a construction management, architecture, facility management and urban planning background," Turner said.

Turner added: "Since joining Purdue University Northwest, Jake has transformed the built environment of the university at several locations. The impact of his efforts is clearly evident in the row of PNW facilities along Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond. His most notable recent accomplishment is the new $40 million Nils Bioscience Innovation Building on the Hammond campus. Without Jake's boundless energy and ability to seek out and blend input from multiple stakeholders, the facility would not be the beacon for higher education that it now represents," Turner said.

In addition to his work at the university, Lenson said he enjoys what he calls his hobby — flipping houses with his wife, Danielle.

"We've lived in nine places and owned six of them. We flipped each one of them," Lenson said.

The Lensons, who have one daughter, Ann Marie, will be celebrating their 11th anniversary later this fall.

Lenson said all the houses he and his wife owned needed to be worked on with the exception of one.

That work of gutting and transforming an older home, including his present home in the Lakes of the Four Seasons, is something that allows him to use his creativity and at the same time get his hands dirty.

"I like to design them and do the work on it, he said. "I like to do renovations more than new home construction."