20 UNDER 40: Jesse Hunt

Life has come full circle for Whiting native Jesse Hunt.

He is back working in the city he grew up in and where he got his first job.

Hunt, 37, was a teenager when he worked his first job as a bagger and stacker for Strack & Van Til. Now, since January of 2021, Hunt is a senior commercial loan officer for Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Whiting.

"It's great to be back in my hometown," Hunt said.

Hunt resides in Hobart with his wife, Johnna, and their four children, Jacoby, Olivia, Grayson and Easton.

He began his career in banking in 2006 as a teller for Mercantile Bank, then worked his way through BMO Harris.

Hunt left BMO to work at First National Bank of Illinois, where he did business development, then transitioned to commercial credit analyst when First National was bought by Wintrust.

The most satisfying aspect of his job is "helping businesses grow and realize their dreams."

"Also satisfying is working with a business owner who is so passionate about what they do, learning about their family, and developing a strong relationship. As a commercial loan officer I get to see the ins and outs of many different types of businesses. It is fun learning about different types of industries and how they operate. Helping small mom-and-pop businesses on Main Street to larger multi-million dollar manufacturers is also satisfying, as well as providing loans that truly help the communities we serve and better the families and businesses of Lake County," Hunt said.

His job is not without challenges.

"Some of the challenging parts are not being able to help everyone that needs it. Sometimes I have to be more of an adviser, and telling people 'no' when it comes to a business loan can be hard sometimes. But it is always for the best of the members, and I guide them to get to the point that they are a strong bankable company. So the challenging times usually turn out to be the best ones to get done, but it takes patience and persistence. I love when I can fund a loan for a member that I previously had to say 'no' to. They appreciate me working with them and believing in their vision, even though sometimes it takes longer than they originally hoped," Hunt said.

Hunt said he is passionate about his community service work, including his chairing the Finance Committee for the Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana and helping sponsor numerous community events.

"I enjoy being out in the community and meeting people you would never meet and spreading the word," Hunt said.

Hunt is also passionate about the game of golf, is good at it and plays whenever he can.

"I am obsessed with golf all year round. I will play as often as possible — taking out clients is my favorite thing to do. We get to know each other better, enjoy the outdoors and some cold beverages, hopefully beautiful weather, and play the great game of golf. In the winter months, I will find the golf simulators and spend time working on my game for the next season," Hunt said.