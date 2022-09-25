20 UNDER 40: Joshua Sickinger

While Harvest Tyme Family Farm is a business, it’s much more than that to owner Joshua Sickinger and the community he serves.

Located in Lowell, the farm is a destination that many families visit throughout the year, whether it’s to stroll through rows of sunflowers, pick out the perfect pumpkin or explore special events like the recent Dino Tyme show.

Seeing countless families enjoy their time at the farm — including his own — is the most satisfying aspect of Sickinger’s job as owner, he says.

“Having my sons come out and be so excited about a new attraction we are building at the farm, it keeps me motivated to continue building new experiences for years to come,” Sickinger said.

Although he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, Sickinger spent his summers in college traveling the Midwest with two carnival companies. He would help set up, tear down and operate the amusement rides, as well as make funnel cakes.

“I have always gravitated toward the industry and as a kid, I would look forward to Labor Day weekend when the small carnival came to town,” he said. “I would race home from school to watch them.”

He credits these experiences for how he learned how to incorporate the amusement rides and family fun aspect into his farm.

“It was a lot of work in the summer heat, but something that I enjoyed, and it became a critical aspect of our own successes,” Sickinger said.

His goal with Harvest Tyme Family Farm is to continue making the business a destination in his hometown.

“There are many things that I would love to add to the farm as we grow to create a year-long business rather than seasonal,” he said. “I want to continue building a motivated team as it is essential to our future growth and success.”

Despite the time and effort it takes to run the farm, Sickinger says he tries to keep a work-life balance. He credits his wife, who balances her own responsibilities as a mom and high school teacher.

“Juggling the responsibilities of owner that require office time and being present on the farm to keep everything moving has been a big challenge, but we have great people on our team who help alleviate that stress,” he said. “They are an extremely dedicated team and will help out in any way necessary to ensure we provide our guests a great experience when they visit.”

For those considering become entrepreneurs, Sickinger says the best advice he received reflects the amount of determination needed to be successful.

“Entrepreneurs only succeed because sane people would have quit a long time ago,” he said. “As you build a small business from the ground up, there are so many times you will question yourself and whether you are doing the right thing.”

They physical, mental and financial drain can take a toll on the whole family.

“You begin questioning if what you are doing is worth the investment,” he said. “In the end, I am glad I have never given up on my dream.”

Sickinger says he hopes one day his sons will work alongside him.

“I look forward to the days that my sons work out there with me, which is coming sooner than I imagined,” he said. “They have a desire to keep the business growing and both have talents that will be assets as they grow and mature.”