urgent

20 UNDER 40: Kelly Anthony

When Kelly Anthony stepped into her role at Valparaiso University, she hit the ground running.

As director of government and community relations, she plays an integral role in forming strategic partnerships with community members, organizations and the city of Valparaiso.

“While much of Kelly’s job isn’t quantifiable, what is are the interactions and outcomes that come of the conversations she has with those in the broader community — building support for the university, understanding how the university can help other organizations, and how the university can be an overall good neighbor,” said Rebekah Arevalo, who serves as chief of staff in the Office of the President and who nominated Anthony for 20 Under 40. “She is known to come up with many new ideas, and even better, she executes them.”

For Anthony, connecting the university community to the greater Northwest Indiana community has been a labor of love.

“Valparaiso University is at the heart of the city of Valparaiso and the region’s Division I athletic program,” she said. “My role is to cultivate those relationships, partnerships and programs to advance and contribute to the region’s society.”

An active member of the community, Anthony is a board member at Hilltop Neighborhood House, vice president of the philanthropic sorority Delta Theta Tau-Valparaiso Chapter and a graduate of the Valparaiso Chamber Leadership Academy.

While she says it can be difficult for some to see students as an integral part of the local community when they may only live on campus for part of the year, Anthony instead sees the opportunities they bring to the area.

“From my perspective, it is a win when both students and residents see the potential students, faculty and staff can bring as fully committed members of the local community,” she said.

One of her biggest passions, however, extends into a different realm. Not only does Anthony own every Nancy Drew book, she says if she weren’t where she is today, she might be an FBI agent.

“Mysteries have always intrigued me, but more so asking questions and finding out answers — probably one of the many reasons I went to law school,” she said. “Before marriage and kids, I actually took the FBI Special Agent phase I test and passed.”

Anthony’s long-term goals professionally include continuing her work in external relations, living and operating by the motto, “Treat others as you want to be treated.”

“Couldn’t be more true,” she said.

For your information

Age: 39

Hometown: Appleton, Wisconsin

Occupation: Director of Government and Community Relations at Valparaiso University

Years with organization: 13 years with Valparaiso University. Even though I grew up in Wisconsin, my family is from Valparaiso and has long been associated with the university and city. My grandfather, Fred Kruger, was a professor of mechanical engineering, dean of the College of Engineering and vice president for business affairs. He was also named one of the university's top 150 most influential people and served on the Valparaiso City Council for close to 24 years. My grandmother, Esther Kruger, graduated from Valparaiso University in 1945 and held various positions on the undergraduate and law campuses. It feels fitting that I now live in Valparaiso with my family and am in the role of Director of Government and Community Relations for the University. Continuing the legacy of representing Valparaiso University in NWI is a dream come true.

Training and education: B.A., University of Wisconsin-Madison; J.D., Valparaiso University; MBA, Valparaiso University

First job: I grew up with my parents running a small, family-owned business, so I would say I definitely learned work ethic and discipline at an early age. But that also didn't stop my parents from telling me to get a job outside of their store, so my first "official" job was with State Farm Insurance at 15 years old.

Community activity: I am active with Hilltop Neighborhood House as a board member, parent, and volunteer. I am vice president of Delta Theta Tau, Valparaiso Chapter.

Family: Husband, J.E.; children, Caroline and C.J.

Pets: Golden Retriever, Cooper

Free time: Golfing, watching college sports.

Bucket list: To visit every Big 10 football stadium for game day with my kids, paint/stencil a football field end zone, and be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

