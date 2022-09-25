20 UNDER 40: Lyndie Walton

For Lyndie Walton, it’s all about family — continuing a legacy that her ancestors built and creating a new legacy for her son.

Now vice president of Continental Electric Co. in Gary, Walton began her career working in the office of the electrical contracting company right out of high school. As staffing needs changed over the years, she found herself stepping into new positions when needed, working in payroll and accounts receivable, and serving as safety director and project manager.

In 2021, she was promoted to vice president and now has the goal of becoming majority owner of Continental Electric.

“I am the fifth generation of our family-owned business, and I would love for Continental to become WBE (woman-owned business enterprise) recognized and to keep the doors open for future generations to come,” she said. “The company has amazing opportunities to grow, and we are looking at 100 years of service in 2028. This would be an amazing milestone to be a part of.”

In 2021, Walton was a Northwest Indiana Influential Women award recipient. She has attended numerous National Electrical Contractor Association events and travels to schools in the area to encourage union labor to those who cannot afford or do not want to attend college.

She says the most satisfying part of her job is working with a wide variety of employees daily.

“We have employees who have just graduated and are starting the apprenticeship program, to individuals who are nearing retirement,” Walton said. “Everyone has some form of knowledge and experience they bring to the workplace, and it is enjoyable to learn from my team and to observe us all coming together to make a project happen cohesively.”

An uncertain market has also brought its own set of challenges to the job, however.

“The material market is unlike any other I have witnessed in my 12 years of being in this field,” she said. “Materials have long lead times, higher prices and are sometimes unattainable within the scheduled project deadline. We must be able to schedule manpower and project deadlines around the ever-changing material market while trying to keep the customer’s project deadline as a sticking point.”

This is where frequent communication is important with her team and customers, she says.

“It is not always easy having the tough conversations, but at the end of the day they are what keep the project honest and moving forward,” Walton said.

Despite these challenges, Walton says it’s in her DNA to work hard.

“My parents and my son are the most influential people in my life,” she said. “My son gave me a reason to push harder as a mother and employee to attain my life goals. I want to be an amazing role model for Maverick, showing him that by showing up and putting in the hard work, nothing is impossible.”

Walton says her parents have both worked their entire lives, setting an example for her and her siblings.

“They taught me how to budget, how to work hard and to just show up,” she said.