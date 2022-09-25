20 UNDER 40: Maryam Afshar-Stewart

As the daughter of immigrant parents, Maryam Afshar-Stewart learned early in life that success comes to those willing to put in the work.

The lesson, taught by her mother, who emigrated from Pakistan, and her father, who emigrated from Iran, as young adults, has profoundly shaped her life. Her mother has also served as a strong female role model, she says.

“My mother came to the United States at the young age of 16 after getting married and not knowing a word of English,” Afshar-Stewart said. “She has managed to raise five successful children and build her own business. She is a true hero and everything I aspire to be.”

An attorney with Stracci Law Group, Afshar-Stewart says despite the cultural expectation that she become a wife and mother at a young age, she carved her own path.

Afshar-Stewart attended Valparaiso University School of Law, where she served as executive editor of the university’s Law Review. She quickly developed an interest in criminal law and authored a published article called "Wrongfully Incarcerated and Never Fully Compensated: An Examination of Indiana’s Failure to Indemnify Exonerated Inmates," which discussed her proposal for an Indiana law that would provide compensation for those wrongfully convicted and later exonerated.

During her career, Afshar-Stewart also co-founded the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office's Special Victims Unit, which specializes in prosecuting perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual abuse. As part of her commitment to SVU, Afshar-Stewart served as keynote speaker at forums to discuss the prosecution and defense of domestic violence and sex crimes.

“She trained law enforcement officers and nurses on topics that include investigation, prosecution and courtroom testimony,” 20 Under 40 nominator Paul Stracci said.

She also served as a member of the Lake County Sexual Assault Response Team.

“As part of the SVU, Maryam not only brought multiple abusers to justice with convictions at trial, she brought her characteristic passion and commitment, immersing herself in every aspect of the position — all while remaining faithful to her original goal of helping victims of abuse,” Stracci said.

Regarded as one of the top criminal defense attorneys in the Region, Afshar-Stewart became the youngest attorney ever hired by the Stracci Law Group when she accepted a position in 2020. The ability to help individuals who are going through difficult times in their lives is the most satisfying aspect of her job, she says.

“The idea that people literally put their lives in my hands is a heavy burden to carry,” Afshar-Stewart said. “I welcome the challenge. Knowing the intricacies of the law and zealously advocating for my clients allows me to effectively represent my clients.”

Afshar-Stewart, who says her husband has been her rock during her journey, aspires to become a judge. However, there is one career she always keeps in the back of her mind and speaks to a different side of her.

“I would love nothing more than to be an acrobat,” she said. “The ability to be so physically fit and challenge myself physically is very appealing. I also like the fun and entertainment that goes with it.”