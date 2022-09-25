 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

20 UNDER 40: Nicole Cimbaljevich

Nicole Cimbaljevich had aspirations while attending college to become a doctor or a lawyer or both.

Now, in her role as director of risk and corporate compliance at HealthLinc, she feels she has the best of both worlds.

"I ultimately chose law, because I found myself more drawn to and interested in my political science and law classes. At the time, I thought that I would find the most success and the best work-life balance as a lawyer," Cimbaljevich said.

She added: "Now I feel like I have the best of both worlds as I am utilizing my legal skills in a health care organization."

And ironically it was COVID-19 that was the impetus for her joining HealthLinc, based in Valparaiso, about a year ago, she said.

"The reason I joined them was because I saw all the amazing things that they were doing at the beginning of the pandemic," she said.

Her law practice prior to joining HealthLinc was primarily involved with medical malpractice for hospitals, clinics and doctors. Cimbaljevich said she was looking for more and found it at HealthLinc.

"I didn't want to be a litigator for the rest of my life. I found I wanted to transition and that new role (at HealthLinc) popped up and suited me perfectly," Cimbaljevich said.

She said the most rewarding part of her new job is being part of such a forward-thinking, dynamic and impactful organization.

"It is rewarding to know that every project that I work on stands to improve the lives of our patients, our HealthLinc team and our communities. I also love that I can see the impact of the work that I do in the improved health outcomes for our patients, whether they are insured or uninsured, and increased services in our communities," Cimbaljevich said.

There are also new challenges in her new job, Cimbaljevich said.

"The most challenging aspect of my job is that HealthLinc always has a ton of amazing things going on and new ideas and I cannot always dedicate all the time that I want to each initiative. I am also very analytical, and I tend to always want to find the "right" black and white answer when it comes to compliance and risk management when that answer sometimes does not exist," she said.

Cimbaljevich, 38, who has been working since she was 15, often holding multiple jobs, started out busing and waitresing at Pantheon Restaurant in Portage.

Her first job out of law school was as an associate attorney at Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer, Smith, Sersic and Polen in Dyer.

"HealthLinc is my first health care executive job. I have had a lot of other very fun jobs over the years," she said.

And on her bucket list is finding some time to finally spend some fun time traveling with her family, including her husband and three young daughters.

"I definitely want to find more time for traveling and providing experiences for my family," she said.

Nicole M. Cimbaljevich

Age: 38

Hometown: Born in Hammond, raised in Portage and now reside in Valparaiso.

Occupation: Director of risk and corporate compliance. This role puts me on the executive, senior leadership team at HealthLinc.

Years with organization: One year on Oct. 11

Training and education: I am a juris doctor/attorney by training and trade and was in private practice as a litigator before this HealthLinc role.

First job: I've been working since I was 15, often holding multiple jobs, and I worked all through college and law school. My first job was busing and waitresing at Pantheon Restaurant in Portage.

Community activity: I am active with Tradewinds Services in Merrillville and am on the Tradewinds Board of Directors. I'm on the executive board, Governance Committee chair, Strategic Plan Committee member and Marketing Committee member. I am also involved with the St. Joseph Home/Carmelite Guild. I am also an active parent volunteer at my daughter's preschool, the Field Station in Porter.

Family: Husband, Steve Cimbaljevich and three daughters, Malin, 4; Marlowe, 2 1/2 and Ayla, 4 months. Our extended family of my parents, two brothers and two sisters-in-law and my husband's parents and two brothers.

Pets: Two dogs, Capone and Wynnstun.

Free time: Spending time with family, first and foremost. I am a huge Cubs fan and love watching games or going to games. I also love participating and attending any local sports events. We love swimming in our pool, going boating and going to the drivein. And, we fill the remainder of our time with other fun toddler-aged family activities.

Bucket list: I want to travel more, including to Yugoslavia (Montenegro) where my in-laws immigrated from, and to Ireland, where my side of the family came from. 

