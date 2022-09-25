20 UNDER 40: Nicole Cimbaljevich

Nicole Cimbaljevich had aspirations while attending college to become a doctor or a lawyer or both.

Now, in her role as director of risk and corporate compliance at HealthLinc, she feels she has the best of both worlds.

"I ultimately chose law, because I found myself more drawn to and interested in my political science and law classes. At the time, I thought that I would find the most success and the best work-life balance as a lawyer," Cimbaljevich said.

She added: "Now I feel like I have the best of both worlds as I am utilizing my legal skills in a health care organization."

And ironically it was COVID-19 that was the impetus for her joining HealthLinc, based in Valparaiso, about a year ago, she said.

"The reason I joined them was because I saw all the amazing things that they were doing at the beginning of the pandemic," she said.

Her law practice prior to joining HealthLinc was primarily involved with medical malpractice for hospitals, clinics and doctors. Cimbaljevich said she was looking for more and found it at HealthLinc.

"I didn't want to be a litigator for the rest of my life. I found I wanted to transition and that new role (at HealthLinc) popped up and suited me perfectly," Cimbaljevich said.

She said the most rewarding part of her new job is being part of such a forward-thinking, dynamic and impactful organization.

"It is rewarding to know that every project that I work on stands to improve the lives of our patients, our HealthLinc team and our communities. I also love that I can see the impact of the work that I do in the improved health outcomes for our patients, whether they are insured or uninsured, and increased services in our communities," Cimbaljevich said.

There are also new challenges in her new job, Cimbaljevich said.

"The most challenging aspect of my job is that HealthLinc always has a ton of amazing things going on and new ideas and I cannot always dedicate all the time that I want to each initiative. I am also very analytical, and I tend to always want to find the "right" black and white answer when it comes to compliance and risk management when that answer sometimes does not exist," she said.

Cimbaljevich, 38, who has been working since she was 15, often holding multiple jobs, started out busing and waitresing at Pantheon Restaurant in Portage.

Her first job out of law school was as an associate attorney at Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer, Smith, Sersic and Polen in Dyer.

"HealthLinc is my first health care executive job. I have had a lot of other very fun jobs over the years," she said.

And on her bucket list is finding some time to finally spend some fun time traveling with her family, including her husband and three young daughters.

"I definitely want to find more time for traveling and providing experiences for my family," she said.