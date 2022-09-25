20 UNDER 40: Nicole Garza

While it’s no secret Nicole Garza is a top business risk adviser, the 37-year-old is also known for immersing herself in a charitable effort that is rooted in mystery.

As president of Merrillville Rotary Club, Garza also serves as a board member of the organization’s annual Murder Mystery Event.

Last year at the inaugural event, the club raised more than $3,000 and sold 10 additional seats than the 80 that were available. This year, the organization is planning for 150 seats and Garza has lofty goals for the Oct. 28 event at Avalon Manor.

“We have once again partnered with the amazing talents of The Gary Shakespeare Club as our actors with a few Rotarians thrown in here and there,” Garza said.

This year’s theme is “Dead in Deadwood,” and all proceeds will go twoard the 2023 Clothing Our Children initiative.

“These funds get turned into $75 gift cards to be used for clothing for kids in need in our communities,” Garza said. “Although we are the Merrillville Rotary Club, we support Merrillville, Hobart, Lake Station and Crown Point school systems through our program.”

School administrators hand out the gift cards at their discretion and have been used to help families who have experienced house fires, financial struggles and domestic violence.

“Rotary is an organization that means so much to me because of the central focus of service above self,” she said.

Garza first became involved in Rotary about five years ago when her aunt served as president and invited her to a meeting.

As president, she oversees many of the organization’s service projects, including school supply donations, raising money for grocery gift cards at Thanksgiving, participating in Junior Achievement’s Chambertown with Crossroads Chamber, and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Working in business development at General Insurance Services in Hobart, Garza finds additional ways to help her community.

The most satisfying aspect of her job is “developing trust and real friendships with clients allowing me to truly understand their businesses and how I can help them improve safety, profitability and develop a plan for continuity,” she says.

Navigating the needs of individual businesses can be challenging, but Garza says she takes the time to understand each company’s unique obstacles and long-term goals.

“Not trying to make my clients fit in some sort of standard mold is what helps me meet and exceed their expectations,” she said. “I have a genuine interest in their business, not just automatically assuming they are like any other businesses in their industry.”

Her goal is to continue developing professionally and excelling in her field, while mentoring other women entering into their careers. Garza says the best advice she has received that has helped her get to where she is today involves not “telling people what you want, how you want to be treated and what you want your life to look like.”

“The wrong types of people will pretend to fit your mold with no intention of ever being real,” she said. “The right people will show you who they are organically and you can choose whether or not they fit your goals and your life. I feel that this fits with family, friends, romantically and even professionally.”