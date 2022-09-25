20 UNDER 40: Pat Niebling

As culinary director at Doc’s Smokehouse, Pat Niebling says the most satisfactory aspect of his job isn’t being a chef. It’s being a teacher.

“Being able to teach someone everything that I have learned over the years and seeing them put it to use is amazing,” he said. “A lot of the cooks I have trained have gone on to run their own kitchens and that is such an amazing feeling.”

Niebling joined Doc’s Smokehouse in 2021 and oversees all culinary operations at four locations. Prior to joining the award-winning barbecue staple, Niebling served as executive chef at 3 Floyds.

“Chef Pat has made a substantial impact on the development of many young culinarians throughout the Region,” Doc’s Smokehouse owner Brent Brashier said. “His disciplined and innovative approach have had a significant impact at Doc’s.”

In his role, Niebling also spearheads Doc’s annual First Responders Thanksgiving, which provides Thanksgiving dinner to more than 1,000 first responders who work on the holiday.

“His work has raised the culinary reputation of the entire Region,” Brashier said.

As culinary director, Niebling often spends his time working with young chefs. One of his greatest challenges, he said, is teaching work ethic in an industry that has high demands and requires hard work.

“I can teach anyone the proper way to cut an onion or cook a steak, but trying to teach someone that they should not cut corners and they should want to do it the right way has always been a struggle,” he said. “I have found that getting to know every employee on a personal level helps build a relationship and a mutual respect.”

Niebling credits his former chef at 3 Floyds, Michael Sheerin, for teaching him what it means to be a chef, as well as his mother, who he says is the hardest working person he has ever met.

“She not only taught me how to work hard, but also how to be kind and respectful,” Niebling said.

As to how he displays his work ethic, Niebling says he often embraces the phrase, “Never not be doing.”

“This is a phrase that I say all the time at work and you can use it for everything,” he said. “Never not be selling. Never not be working. Never not be thinking. It just means that you always need to be doing something. There is always something that can be done.”

In the future, Niebling said his goal is to open his own restaurant, “a small place that I can cook whatever I want and a place that I can build with my family.”

Yet some might be surprised to know that when at home with his family it’s his wife that does the majority of the cooking.

“She is an amazing cook and I have used many recipes of hers in the restaurants I have worked at,” Niebling said.