 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

20 UNDER 40: Pat Niebling

  • 0

As culinary director at Doc’s Smokehouse, Pat Niebling says the most satisfactory aspect of his job isn’t being a chef. It’s being a teacher.

“Being able to teach someone everything that I have learned over the years and seeing them put it to use is amazing,” he said. “A lot of the cooks I have trained have gone on to run their own kitchens and that is such an amazing feeling.”

Niebling joined Doc’s Smokehouse in 2021 and oversees all culinary operations at four locations. Prior to joining the award-winning barbecue staple, Niebling served as executive chef at 3 Floyds.

“Chef Pat has made a substantial impact on the development of many young culinarians throughout the Region,” Doc’s Smokehouse owner Brent Brashier said. “His disciplined and innovative approach have had a significant impact at Doc’s.”

People are also reading…

In his role, Niebling also spearheads Doc’s annual First Responders Thanksgiving, which provides Thanksgiving dinner to more than 1,000 first responders who work on the holiday.

“His work has raised the culinary reputation of the entire Region,” Brashier said.

As culinary director, Niebling often spends his time working with young chefs. One of his greatest challenges, he said, is teaching work ethic in an industry that has high demands and requires hard work.

“I can teach anyone the proper way to cut an onion or cook a steak, but trying to teach someone that they should not cut corners and they should want to do it the right way has always been a struggle,” he said. “I have found that getting to know every employee on a personal level helps build a relationship and a mutual respect.”

Niebling credits his former chef at 3 Floyds, Michael Sheerin, for teaching him what it means to be a chef, as well as his mother, who he says is the hardest working person he has ever met.

“She not only taught me how to work hard, but also how to be kind and respectful,” Niebling said.

As to how he displays his work ethic, Niebling says he often embraces the phrase, “Never not be doing.”

“This is a phrase that I say all the time at work and you can use it for everything,” he said. “Never not be selling. Never not be working. Never not be thinking. It just means that you always need to be doing something. There is always something that can be done.”

In the future, Niebling said his goal is to open his own restaurant, “a small place that I can cook whatever I want and a place that I can build with my family.”

Yet some might be surprised to know that when at home with his family it’s his wife that does the majority of the cooking.

“She is an amazing cook and I have used many recipes of hers in the restaurants I have worked at,” Niebling said.

Pat Niebling

Age: 35

Hometown: Schererville

Occupation: Culinary Director, Doc’s Smokehouse

Years with organization: 2

Training and education: I started my first job at Scarborough Faire in Schererville when I was 14 as a dishwasher. Soon realizing I wanted to get out of the “dish pit,” the owner, Arthur Stark, started to show me how to do a couple things in the kitchen and I was hooked. My senior year of high school I made the choice to graduate early so I could start culinary school. I went to the Cooking & Hospitality Institute of Chicago. After graduation I started working at Miller Bakery Café under Gary Sanders. This is where I really started to learn what kitchen life was all about. Working 80-plus hours a week and loving every bit of it. When Miller Bakery Café unfortunately closed, I took a line cook spot at 3 Floyds Brewpub. I worked at 3 Floyds Brewpub for just shy of 10 years. They gave me so many amazing opportunities working under Michael Sheerin, who was one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs and really taught me how to be a great chef and leader. Now I work at Doc’s Smokehouse as the Culinary Director. This is a new position for me, as I am used to just working with one kitchen and one crew, now I have multiple kitchens and different staff members.

Community activity: At Doc’s Smokehouse, we recently purchased a 30-foot food trailer which has given us the opportunity to get out of the restaurant and cook at many different events. Blues & BBQ Fest, Pierogi Fest, Rock & Rail Festival. Even traveling to Bridgeview, Illinois, for Scared Rose Music Festival.

Family: Wife, Tara Niebling; daughter, Lyla Niebling; mom, Shirley Niebling

Pets: 2 dogs, Mosby and Bailey

Free time: In the hospitality industry, you work a lot of hours. So, most of my time off I try to spend with my family. We love to go out to eat and experience new and exciting restaurants.

Bucket list: Travel! I want to see as much of the world as I can. My daughter and I want to go to Japan more than anything.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fears of Global Recession Spark Market Selloff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts