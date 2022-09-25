20 UNDER 40: Philip Sajn

With Philip Sajn’s dedication and keen eye for detail, Byway Brewing Company has become a favorite tap room and brewery in the state.

“You would have to drive to Chicago to find an eccentric menu like the food offerings at Byway,” 20 Under 40 nominator Leslie Dernulc said.

As general manager for Byway Brewing Company in Hammond, Sajn strives to connect with his employees and patrons.

“I feel a sense of satisfaction in meeting our customers’ expectations and helping employees achieve their personal and professional goals,” he said.

Management often means challenges like working with different personalities and bringing out the best in employees. The restaurant industry is no different, Sajn says, but it’s a challenge that he welcomes.

“I always try to keep in mind that there is a solution to every problem, and that any negative can be turned into a positive,” he said. “To meet these challenges, I try to have an open mind, consult with others and not sweat the small stuff.”

He credits his parents and wife for influencing how he manages and how he approaches life.

“The best advice I have received is from my dad,” he said. “He has always maintained that I could achieve anything I wanted, but he also stressed the importance of being honest with people and myself. He also emphasized that I make sure that in whatever I do, I do my best and complete any task given to me with the highest standards.”

Sajn says he tries to impart this wisdom to his employees, who he says provide daily inspiration for him as well.

“The people I have met while working at Byway have all played a part in making me who I am today,” Sajn said.

Although restaurant management often comes with long hours, Sajn finds time for one of his favorite guilty pleasures — reality TV.

“Especially ‘MTV The Challenge,’” he said.

Sajn also has a passion for playing and watching different sports, an alternative career path that might have been if not for his current journey.

His long-term goals include further building the Byway brand and opening his own restaurant.

“I would like to eventually open my own restaurant and take all that I have learned from the various places I have worked, and create a great experience for patrons of Northwest Indiana,” Sajn said.