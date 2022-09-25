20 UNDER 40: Rev. Christopher Stanish

The Very Rev. Christopher M. Stanish might have been a college professor. Instead, he turned to the priesthood. And he would not change a thing.

“I get to be with people in every single aspect of their lives and work with them to grow in maturity and living their lives to the fullest,” Stanish, 34, said. “But that’s also the most challenging part. I get together with people when they’re most broken, wounded and hurt.”

Having ministered to college students and potential future priests, he is now in one of the top administrative positions in the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

Stanish is vicar general and moderator of the curia, while continuing to serve as diocesan vocations director. As vicar general, he is “second in command” behind Bishop Robert J. McClory. As moderator of the curia, he is chief of staff at the Diocesan Pastoral Center, overseeing activities in that building.

Following his priestly ordination in 2014, Stanish served two years at parishes in Michigan City before becoming chaplain at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center at Valparaiso University. He served at St. Teresa for six years.

After serving two years in the Marriage Tribunal, he began working in vocations in 2015, becoming program director in 2021.

Stanish sees similarities between campus ministry and the vocations office.

“College is such an important part of their lives. They’re asking big questions, like what am I called to do?” the priest said. “They’re learning about themselves and their place in the world.”

St. Teresa sponsors retreats, mission trips, Bible study, a soup kitchen and community service projects.

In vocations, Stanish said, he helps young men “considering this great call to something sacred, to lay down their lives for others, to help them grow and learn in their hearts.”

As moderator of the curia since July, Stanish said, “I need to be a servant-leader. Our job is to augment the lives of others as they come to know Christ in a deeper way.”

The young priest cited several influential people in his life, starting with his parents, Doris and James Stanish. Married 43 years, they have nine children. “Seeing their faith and hard work,” the son noted. “They were able to persevere through so many challenges.”

Stanish also pointed to the Rev. David Kime and the Rev. Kevin Huber, two local priests, and to St. John Paul II for “their love and faithfulness to Christ and their joy in living out their vocations.”

Having his own podcast since 2014, Stanish is also a graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy, a seven-week program that gives leaders an inside look at the federal bureau.

This former baseball catcher said he loves being a priest.

“People look to you for guidance, direction, help, healing,” he said. You play so many roles as a spiritual father, and I love to see my children grow and become what God wants them to be.”