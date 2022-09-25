20 UNDER 40: Rich Tomei

For a guy who buys and sells coins and precious metals, Rich Tomei knows when he’s cut a good deal. Actually, it’s more like a feeling.

“You have that good feeling inside,” said Tomei, 39, president/owner and senior numismatist at The Gold Depot. “When you get that good feeling, that’s all that matters. You do that (deal) multiple times, that beats doing a deal for a lot of money.”

That’s not to say Tomei has not been financially successful. After four years with The Coin Depot, he has expanded to a new office in Crown Point. He has another office in Griffith and hopes to open a Chesterton site by October.

After starting in automotive sales right out of high school, Tomei bought The Coin Shop four years ago. For now, he would not have it any other way.

“I’ve always been in buy and sell,” he said. “I enjoy just dealing with people. We offer a service. Sometimes people need help. Depending on the situation, we try to help people as much as we can.”

The Gold Depot works with coins and bullion. That includes collector coins, gold and silver, other precious metals, scrap jewelry and scrap gold.

Even in uncertain economic times, Tomei noted, gold and silver are still good investments.

One challenge, he said, is “going through a lot of coins and determining which are valuable and which are not.”

Earlier this year, he was shopping for coins at the American Numismatic Association convention in Chicago.

Tomei cited the example and influence of his uncle, Bob Tomei, who helped raise him after his father died when he was young. “He taught me how to buy and sell at a young age,” he said. “I got into business right after high school.”

Tomei worked 17 years for Toyota, eventually becoming a general manager.

Hard work is nothing new to Tomei, a self-admitted workaholic who has toned down in recent times. “I used to work 100-110 hours a week,” he confessed, “but not as much now.”

The married father of three children, Tomei devotes his spare time to his family and fishing.

The best advice this business owner ever received deals with investing his money.

“As a young kid out of high school, I was making good money” in the auto business, Tomei said. “My uncle sat me down and told me, ‘if you’re making a lot of money, be smart with it.’”

He continued, “So I invested in gold and silver at a young age, and I was able to capitalize on that.”