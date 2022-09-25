20 UNDER 40: Tereka Boone

Over her eight years as education program director for Foundations of East Chicago, Tereka Boone has seen more than $7.4 million in college scholarships awarded to local students. Over that time, awardees have gone on to become school principals, attorneys, entrepreneurs, and to be involved in their communities.

“I enjoy helping students obtain scholarship funding,” said Boone, 37. “Some of them may be undocumented and not have Social Security numbers, so this may be the only funding they get.”

For 2022, 52 East Chicago young people received scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. Foundations, which invests in the community, receives its funding from Ameristar Casino.

“I enjoy connecting with students during four years of college and after,” Boone said. “I see high school students enter adulthood. They’re doing great things and keeping me updated. It’s rewarding to watch the students grow and mature from high school students to young adults and professionals. I take pride in knowing I helped them work things out.”

Keeping up with all these students can be challenging, Boone noted, but with technology and her memory, she keeps in touch.

She also has her husband, the Rev. Dr. Eric Boone, as a major influence in her life. The pastor of Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, he is also a gospel rapper.

Together the two operate Righteous Ribs, a restaurant and banquet hall inside the U.S. Steel Yard, stadium of the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Last year the couple purchased the former Outfield and Bennigans along 5th Avenue.

“He’s a go-getter. Whatever he thinks about, he brings to reality,” Boone said of her husband. “He would give you the shirt off his back. Just a kind and loving person.”

Also an event planner, Boone would like to start a sickle cell anemia foundation in Northwest Indiana in honor of her son, Eric Jr. The 17-year-old was diagnosed at birth with the condition and has undergone multiple operations since.

“I want to increase awareness of the disease and the need for blood donations,” the mother of four said. "There’s definitely a need in Northwest Indiana for such a foundation. It’s really sacred with me, and I want to share the awareness.”

The holder of a degree in communications, Boone also dreamed of becoming a newscaster on a major news outlet.

Interestingly, she admits she’s shy. “I don’t like talking in front of big crowds,” she said.

Boone said her grandfather always encouraged pushing ahead and never giving up. She also learned that “no matter what you do in life, pray and give God thanks, because without Him you can do nothing.”