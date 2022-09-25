20 UNDER 40: Veronica McWay-Gamez

Veronica McWay-Gamez finds fulfillment in caring for others, particularly those with disabilities.

It's been part of the career the Michigan City resident has enjoyed for over 15 years.

"The most satisfying aspect of my job is being able to see the people that we serve grow and thrive on their own terms. It is so important for them to know their rights and learn what they are capable of," McWay-Gamez said.

A year ago, she and Marquish Gregory began a new business called Partners LLC that follows up on those same goals of helping others.

She and Gregory, who serves as director of operations, met while working together for another company.

"The two of us found out that we made a pretty good team," McWay-Gamez said.

McWay-Gamez, who serves as medical director of Partners LLC, said the two conceived the Partners' model of service several years ago.

"We decided to open our own company to make things better for those we take care of," McWay-Gamez said.

Services offered to those with developmental and intellectual disabilities include staffing, medical activities, work advocacy, preparation of meals, and doctor's appointments.

"I felt there was a real gap. The companies I worked for didn't put the emphasis on health care they needed to," McWay-Gamez said.

The job at Partners LLC, which is based in Portage and works through referrals in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, is not without its challenges.

"Being a co-owner along with my business partner means that we are fulfilling so many different roles within the company. We work together and make everything a team effort. It is quite a lot at times, but our passion to see the people that we serve flourish makes it worth facing the challenges that may occur from wearing so many hats," McWay-Gamez said.

And now that the business is up and going, McWay-Gamez said she has several long-term professional goals to which she is committed.

"I want to contribute to decreasing and eventually eliminating health disparities in individuals diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability. I feel that the spotlight needs to be increased on how we as provider agencies, nurses, and doctors can collaborate more to improve health and health related outcomes in these individuals. Developmental disability nurses play such a huge role in ensuring the healthcare coordination that is needed to reach this goal," McWay-Gamez said.

Pamela Carey, McWay-Gamez's sister, nominated her to be a 20 under 40 honoree and said she is proud of her sister for working hard to start her own business.

"She began as a direct support professional before becoming a nurse who advocates to decrease disparities in this population. ... Everyday, she strives to make sure that they have a voice and a choice in protecting their physical and mental health," Carey said.