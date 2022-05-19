Indiana set to host inaugural Global Economic Summit

The Hoosier State is preparing to welcome government and business leaders from at least 28 countries next week for a series of leading-edge conversations about next-generation industries, technology and talent.
Indiana's inaugural Global Economic Summit aims to build on the recent foreign trade missions led by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers by connecting international business leaders to top Hoosier executives days before millions of people around the world tune in to the annual Indianapolis 500 auto race.
"Indiana is marking its place on the global stage as we host the single biggest international week in state history,” Holcomb said.
"Our state’s economic development strategy is paying big dividends, and we’re thrilled that the Indiana Global Economic Summit will provide a platform to share the ingenuity and innovation that makes Indiana unique."
A sold-out audience of more than 800 people is expected to attend summit events over four days in downtown Indianapolis, including current and former top executives from Google, Microsoft, Eli Lilly and Co., Elanco, Roche, Amazon, Andretti Autosport, Rolls-Royce, Saab and Infosys.
Presentations and panel discussions will focus on, among other topics, the national security impact of the semiconductor supply chain, motorsports sustainability, building robust entrepreneurial ecosystems, biotech innovation in an emergency, the geopolitics of sports, food insecurity and supply chain disruption.
"We are thrilled to welcome global leaders to our state as we celebrate Indiana’s economic momentum and explore new ways to build our future economy with like-minded partners from around the world," Chambers said.
"The summit provides a forum to strengthen relationships and further collaborate with the world’s most dynamic thinkers and leaders on solutions to our most critical challenges that benefit all of us."
The summit originally was scheduled to take place in spring 2020. It was postponed until this year because of travel and gathering restrictions and precautions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An estimated 300,000 people, including many summit participants, are expected to attend the Indy 500 on May 29.
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022, Gov. Holcomb speaks
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
NWI Business & Industry Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
Governor: 'The Region is moving in the right direction'
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks April 29, 2022, at a Friends of Indiana reception in Monaco. The Republican will welcome government and business leaders from at least 28 counties to Indianapolis next week for the state's inaugural Global Economic Summit and the Indianapolis 500 auto race.