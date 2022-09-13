NIPSCO employees give back to the community through volunteering

This August, NIPSCO employees were honored to get out in the community to help local nonprofits across our service territory with what we at NIPSCO call, Charity of Choice.

Charity of Choice is our annual employee giving campaign, focused on meeting the needs of nonprofit groups throughout our service territory.

For the past two years, we have raised funds through online events and donations due to pandemic safety requirements. These donations were made to organizations focused on a specific cause, such as programs to support veterans and mental health. This year, we decided to do things a little differently, and use our own time and efforts to directly provide help to local nonprofit organizations across northern Indiana.

We had some great momentum this year, as our teams were excited to roll up their sleeves and help through in-person volunteer events.

In partnership with the NiSource Charitable Foundation and Besa, an organization that helps connect people and companies with nonprofits, 126 NIPSCO team members volunteered to support an array of local organizations in the month of August.

During the month of August, NIPSCO volunteers:

Beautified supportive housing for veterans with Family Services Association of Howard County

Transplanted native plants and seedlings with Little River Wetlands Project

Distributed food at East Chicago’s Mobile Market with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Inc.

Painted and beautified spaces at Opportunity Enterprises

Cleaned and beautified outdoor spaces at a TradeWinds Services, Inc. residential home in Griffith

Painted a new home with Habitat for Humanity of Porter County

Painted educational murals at Hilltop Neighborhood House in Valparaiso

Worked to clean and beautify outdoor spaces with Shirley Heinze Land Trust in Aetna (Gary)

Helped prepare for the school year at Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana

Provided quality clothing to Allen County residents with Wellspring Center

Helped install fire detectors in Gary with The American Red Cross of Indiana

Cleaned passenger vans at Opportunity Enterprises

Donated blood with The American Red Cross of Indiana

Overall, NIPSCO employees donated over 500 hours of work across 26 projects in communities across northern Indiana.

Being a good corporate citizen is important to NIPSCO. Last year, we donated more than $2.3 million to our communities through focused grants and targeted donations. That total would not be possible without employee donations and funds provided by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, founded by our parent company to help create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work.

NIPSCO’s donations are centered on areas of identified need, including Basic Needs and Hardship Assistance, Economic and Workforce Development, Environmental Stewardship, Public Safety and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and Energy Education.

Earlier this year, our Environmental Action Grant awarded $69,000 to 17 groups that provide environmental restoration or education projects or programs, including Humane Indiana, Gabis Arboretum, The Wetlands Initiative, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, and many more.

Our recently announced 22 Public Safety Grant winners will receive a total of $68,000 for local safety education and training programs, including support for first responders and disaster prevention efforts. Organizations include the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, Dyer Fire Department, Tri Town Safety Village, Carroll County Emergency Management and more.

To learn more about ways NIPSCO employees give back to the communities we serve, visit NIPSCO.com/givingback.