Long before he became the biggest name in popcorn, Orville Redenbacher and his business partner Charles Bowman bought George F. Chester & Son Seed Company on the Chester family farm in Morgan Township in Porter County.

In 1947, they went on to found the spinoff Chester Hybrids, experimented with thousands of different popcorn strains and built an unpopped popcorn business that revolutionized the way popcorn was sold and snacked on.

They sold off the popcorn business, now a global empire owned by the multinational ConAgra.

Chester Hybrids evolved into Chester Inc., which grew into a diversified agricultural services company that's still going strong 76 years later. The Valparaiso-based company now provides farmers with grain bins and irrigation systems while also pursuing commercial construction projects across Northwest Indiana.

CEO Pete Peuquet owns the company, which employs around 40 people in Porter and Starke counties. The business, which also has operations in North Judson, marked its 75th anniversary last year.

"We have a great relationship with clients," Peuquet said. "They've helped us continue our business and grow a lot over the years. We've done a lot of relationship-building in the community."

Chester Inc. is being inducted into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame as Enterprise of the Year.

Building relationships

The company is proud of its distinguished pedigree.

"The popcorn business took off since it was sold in 1976. We've branched into ag and construction," Peuquet said. "But it was the hybrid popcorn from Orville Redenbacher and Charlie Bowman that started it all. It's legendary. It's a worldwide brand. We're continuing on that legacy."

After starting as a popcorn company, the business branched out to serve the local agricultural sector in a number of ways. It sold John Deere tractors, retailed snowmobiles, manufactured chorizo and long provided information technology services to help farmers track their inventory with IBM computers — all lines of business it's no longer active in today.

"Because of our relationships with farmers, we started supplying them with grain bins and irrigation systems. We built farmers' pole barns, which turned into commercial and industrial construction and other ventures. As a company, we've been very diverse," Peuquet said. "We feel diversity is the key to our growth. But as a company, it all started with the relationships we had with farmers."

Chester Inc. provides architectural, construction and agricultural services, such as by providing farms across northern Indiana with grain dryers and grain handling systems for corn and soybeans. It installs turnkey irrigation systems for farmers with specialty crops like cucumbers or potatoes. It designs them all tailored to the individual farm fields so the water reaches all areas of the acreage.

"We became a service company for farmers and keep growing bigger," Peuquet said. "Now we service all of northern Indiana. It is a very steady business. You have droughts and you still need water."

There's a lot of repeat businesses because of the maintenance services Chester Inc. provides.

"We maintain the systems and keep them in working order," he said. "If there's damage in the winter or from a storm, we repair it. We're full-service. If a customer has a need, we're there instantly."

Chester Inc. helps farmers boost their yields. Over the years, it's won them over with its reputation for reliable service.

"We're local in Indiana," Peuquet said. "They're able to get a product locally in Indiana. It's Indiana built. They're proud of where they live and the state where they grow their crops."

The company also helps provide farmers with the latest technology.

"It's more precision farming now," Peuquet said. "With the technology, they know where every ounce of the water is going to be every day. It's becoming very technological. We're teaching the farmers, but the younger generations are leading at the forefront. They know exactly what's going on at their farm at any time. It's become a big science."

A focus on construction

Since 1987, Chester Inc. has also been active in construction, offering clients design/build/finance services.

"We specialize in a lot of metal buildings, both commercial and industrial," he said. "We still do pole barns, which goes back to our roots."

Chester Inc. now does construction management, working with subcontractors to bring skilled union labor to job sites. It handles projects from South Bend to Illinois, going up into Michigan and as far south as Kentucky on occasion.

It's carved a niche with veterinary clinics, building more than 200 across the Midwest. It's cultivated veterinary clients over years.

"It was attending a lot of conferences for veterinarians and getting to know when they have a need for a building," he said. "It's a niche market. Vets are hard to get ahold of. Veterinarians are very busy, especially now when everyone wants to take care of their pets. We get those clients because we've been getting to know the vets."

Chester Inc. specializes in design-build so it can deliver turnkey buildings that are ready to go. It often ends up doing more than one project for the same veterinarian or veterinary group.

"There's a lot of repeat business. We get a lot of good word of mouth," he said. "I would say 75% to 85% of the business is repeat business."

The company has maintained its customer base over the years by being reliable. It's been tested during the coronavirus pandemic because of all the supply chain disruptions.

"It's been a challenge with the supply chain issues," he said. "Getting windows, doors and electric have been a big issue lately. It's been difficult. We order a lot of our products six months to a year in advance."

That presents a logistical challenge for Chester Inc. since its design-build approach makes it difficult to predict what it will need for each individual project.

"It's been tough trying to anticipate, especially since one project might struggle to get HVAC and the next electric," he said. "You can't predict every project and that's been tough, especially with deadlines."

The firm has seen a lot of growth from warehousing, food manufacturing and steel companies.

"We do a lot of metal warehouse building, which is key for steel manufacturing," he said. "Ir's a lot of the service centers. We do very little work in the mills but build the warehouses where the steel coils are processed."

Chester has been building projects all around Northwest Indiana, ranging in size from about 2,000 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet.

"Northwest Indiana has been a very good market with a lot of growth," Peuquet said. "A lot of the companies around this area have been putting more money into their buildings and investing back into the companies. It's good for business. We've been doing a lot more medical, a lot more hospitals."

He's optimistic about the future.

"Our forecast for the next 12 months is pretty steady. We still expect to grow here and remain strong financially," Peuquet said. "Interest rates definitely don't help. It's tough financially out there. A lot depends on the politics and what other factors are out there."

The company has streamlined its focus after selling off its IT division and stake in the chorizo manufacturing. It's looking to expand its core businesses of ag services and construction.

"Longterm, we'd like to develop a new business park," he said. "In terms of growth, you never know who you will come across and where business will come from. But as more and more companies come to this area it's a good place for business."

Family and teamwork

Peuquet and his brothers bought the firm from their father and have guided the company through ups and downs over the years.

"It's easier when it's family-run. You might get upset, but at the end of the day they're family and you work it out," he said.

Ag Division Manager Aaron Shidler said the family aspect has made it a good place to work for the last 23 years.

"I appreciate that Chester is a family-owned business that treats me like a friend versus an employee," he said. "I enjoy the stability of the 76-year-old company that’s dedicated to see us succeed for the next 75+ years. It’s been exciting the last 23 years creating all the friendships with our customer base along with the Chester family; it makes coming to work every day fun."

CFO Kevin McGuffey said the company prides itself on teamwork.

"At a top-level view, the teamwork displayed by all employees across the multiple divisions has been a joy to watch," he said. "To see every employee, from ownership on down, work so well together to provide services to not only help clients out with their construction and agricultural needs but also to help the community through economic development or assistance to local not-for-profit agencies. The collaboration shown by the Chester team is a strength and testament to every employee and I’m thrilled to be a part of it."

The company is bullish about the Region and its future.

"We take pride in our community and our clients, Pequet said. "We've been building relationships. We're proud to see such a strong business community."

The company remains growth-minded.

"We're always looking to grow organically," Peuquet said. "We have been in Valparaiso for 76 years. We really like the community here and in North Judson. We really want to pass it on to the next generation so it will be around for another 75 years."