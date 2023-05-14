Back in 1965, OCR Steel Co. started with one bay, 70-by-120 feet. Now known as Munster Steel Co., Inc., the steel fabricator has moved and grown to 120,000 square feet for receiving, fabricating, and shipping.

The company began by fabricating structured steel, steel parts and miscellaneous iron. Munster Steel continues to fabricate steel for buildings and bridges in today’s market.

“We’ve streamlined our facility,” said president and third-generation fabricator Jeanne L. Robbins. “We’ve cut back on material handling.”

Originally located at 45th and Calumet avenues in Munster, the fabricator moved to its Hammond location in 2014. Today the company has an office and shop staff of 32 and, Robbins said, is looking to hire more.

Munster Steel works primarily in Indiana and Illinois, but the company has also taken on jobs for clients in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio.

“We provide a quality product. Our steel fits,” Robbins said. “In construction, there are always issues, but we get them taken care of right away, so they can continue working on the project.”

For 66 years, Munster Steel has been a fabricator of structured and miscellaneous steel. A certified bridge and building fabricator, the company has worked on steel framing for schools, train station platforms, hospitals, high-rises and industrial facilities.

Munster Steel also has a sophisticated paint system and works in fracture critical materials welding.

“We’re known for our bascule bridges,” Robbins said, adding, “There probably is not a bridge in Chicago that does not have Munster Steel steel.”

Having worked on the sky boxes at Wrigley Field and the former Comiskey Park, Munster Steel crews include on their resumes the Wells Street bascule bridge, or drawbridge, Washington Wabash CTA station, and McCormick Place pedestrian bridge, all in Chicago, as well as Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park, Illinois.

“We want to be a good neighbor, be environmentally sound, and we want our employees to be safe,” Robbins said. “We want to provide a quality product for customers in a timely manner.”

For Robbins, the key is “it takes an army. You can’t do it alone. We’ve always had excellent employees here. It takes a team effort, and we work hard.”

O.C. Robbins, Robbins’ grandfather, began the company. Then his son, Ronald O. Robbins, Jeanne Robbins’ father, took over.

'Something new every day'

Jeanne Robbins joined the company 31 years ago. A self-professed “Region Rat,” she attended Munster schools and studied business at Indiana University Bloomington, later earning a master’s in business administration from IU Northwest.

She started with the company as an estimator and project manager, later working in purchasing and then as vice president of procurement before becoming president. She is now an inductee into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Robbins said her father taught her the engineering side of the business. He also taught her “to never stop learning … have a good work ethic … you have to be independent and be a good employer.”

Over the years, Robbins said she's learned why people have two ears and one mouth — to spend twice as much time listening than speaking.

Listening, she said, “is especially important in today’s society. Even if we don’t agree with what someone else is saying, we should still be respectful of their opinions and listen. Who knows, by listening you might learn something new.”

After more than three decades on the job, Robbins admitted, “What do I like about my job? Every job, every project is different. A lot of days, we have surprises. You can’t plan what your day will be like in the construction industry. I can come to work and learn something new every day.”

Every company faces challenges, such as the one Munster Steel faced when moving its facility.

“It took us 10 years to find a way to effect the move,” Robbins recalled, noting how every steel piece alone weighs 20 tons.

“All the structures had to be moved in an orderly fashion,” she said, “so we could provide services for our customers.”

Looking ahead, Robbins said the future looks bright, depending on how much the state and federal governments wish to spend.

“Infrastructure in the U.S. is in bad condition,” Robbins noted. “If the government makes the money available, this should be a really good industry.”

Much of Munster Steel’s work comes from bidding on government projects. In an unusual move for fabricators, Robbins said her company has avoided setting itself up for failure by not relying solely on one type of service. If structure building is down, she explained, the company can rely on bridge work.

With 30 projects currently on the books, Robbins said, “We’re booked for the rest of this year, and we’re currently bidding on projects for next year.”