Good Hospitality Services owner Jeff Good has built hotels all over the country.

He's been working in the hospitality industry for 37 years. Good's company has won a number of awards for its projects and he's now being inducted into the Times Business and Industry Hall of Fame.

After college, he got a job at Carlton Lodge, a small Merrillville-based chain that had six properties in Indiana and Michigan and its own reservation system. He worked his way up from assistant manager to vice president of operations and development.

When it was sold to a large hotel group in 1994, Good struck out on his own. He founded Good Hospitality Services, which started building Super 8 motels, first off Interstate 65 in Lowell and then in Indiana towns like Warsaw, Kokomo and Noblesville.

"I got into the hospitality piece from running hotels," Good said. "And I grew up in the construction industry, so I knew construction and development like the back of my hand. It started out doing a lot of hotel construction and then got into hotel management."

Good Hospitality Services moved up to build Best Western hotels, then Comfort Inns, then Holiday Inns and then Hampton Inns and Home2 Suites.

"We've moved up," he said. "We've kept moving up to nicer and nicer properties. We're always buying and always selling. That's how the industry works."

The company started with basic budget hotels and refined its system and procedures for track construction. It graduated to more complex buildings, such as offering two rooms and a kitchen. It now mainly makes just Hilton and Marriott hotels, typically around three or four stories in height.

"As builders, we're known in the industry for high-quality product," Good said. "Our construction method is quick and efficient. A lot of it is the system we've developed over the years."

Good, who also served two terms as a Porter County Commissioner before deciding not to run for reelection, has now built so many hotels he's stopped counting, but estimates it's more than 150 at this point. Good Hospitality Services has built many hotels in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Before the pandemic, it tackled major projects in Fort Myers and Naples in Florida.

"We own hotels in Valparaiso, Portage, LaPorte, Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne and Gas City," he said. "We're kind of all over Indiana."

The company had hotels in downtown Indianapolis catering to the convention business and on the northern outskirts of the metro area by Grand Park in Westville catering to the youth sports market.

Using tax credits, it restored a 120-year-old building at 115 N. Pennsylvania St., Ste. 150 in downtown Indianapolis. The Home2 Suites by Hilton won a number of awards, including best adaptive reuse of the year.

Good Hospitality Services has won many other laurels over the years, including customer satisfaction awards for its hotels in Florida.

It built the barn-shaped hotel at Fair Oaks Farms, which he described as a one-off.

"There was a lot of uniqueness to it," he said. "It was a lot of fun. I would tell other developers I bet you never got to build a hotel that looked like a barn. It had a lot of uniqueness to it with the pool, the silo room and the oversized lobby. It fits the profile of the consumers they're targeting."

Good Hospital Services also developed hotels in Michigan markets like Traverse City, Petoskey, Port Huron and Kalamazoo.

"It's got a business community and a large college, Western Michigan University," he said of the latter. "We like the college markets. There are always parents coming in and dropping off kids or taking kids home. They often stay for the weekend."

Good Hospitality Services seeks markets that have a variety of businesses.

"We had a hotel at one point in St. Joseph, Michigan by Whirlpool," he said. "We learned it's better not to have all your eggs in one basket."

The hospitality business has evolved since Good started his career, when there was no such thing as loyalty programs.

"Now just about everybody has a Hilton or Marriott Bonvoy card in their wallet," he said. "That drives the decision-making people make while traveling. Loyalty programs also provide more information about the travelers. The business is a lot more data-oriented and sophisticated now."

Dealing with challenges

The company had to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, which killed both business and leisure travel.

"We're the first in and last out when there's a recession," he said. "In our industry, you see the slowdown four or five months ahead of everyone else. You see the downturn coming and are able to better plan for it."

But business has been rebounding.

"It was the worst two and a half years in our industry," Good said of the pandemic. "But then 2022 was the best year in hospitality. There was a lot of revenge travel because people were sitting at home because of COVID. Many hoteliers had their best year last year. But after two and a half years they're still playing catchup."

Some challenges remain, such as a prolonged drop-off in business travel, which is often being handled more with online platforms like Zoom.

"They were the bread and butter of the business," he said. "It was one guy or one woman who would use two towels, have breakfast or a cup of coffee at 8 a.m. and leave. It's been coming back slowly."

Good Hospitality Services was able to work around the supply chain disruptions that plagued many developers during the pandemic. But when it went to Vietnam instead of China to source marble countertops, the shipment was delayed because the boat was hit while sitting in the dock. But such snafus were limited as the company already sources much of its hotel furniture and other materials from domestic purveyors in the United States.

Change equals opportunity

The company does a few major projects a year, either new construction or renovations.

"It's part of our business that our properties need to be renovated every seven to eight years," he said. "Depending on whether they have a wood frame or what type of construction they have, they typically have lifecycles of 30, 40 or 50 years."

The company is looking to continue to grow and is planning to build another hotel in Crown Point. It generally targets growth markets, especially those that are underserved without much competition. It's looking to build more hotels, typically in the range of 110 to 120 rooms, in the Carolinas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

It also plans to remain active in the Midwest, including locally in markets like Munster.

"We're always chasing four or five deals," Good said. "It takes a lot of work. You have to dive deeply into the market data. Even when we're not building, we're actually swamped because we're planning for the next three years out. The projects take 12, 14 or 16 months. You have to get design approvals from Hilton and Marriott and there's a lot of back and forth. You have to get the pricing just right. It takes a long time to plan out."

Hilton and Marriott have been great partners over the years, he said.

"They have very good reputations," Good said. "They've opened so many doors I never thought I'd be able to get through. It's a fun business. You get to meet a lot of people. There's a lot of sharing of ideas between different owners. They're competitive but respectful and professional. It sounds like a big industry but you get to meet a lot of the players and people. I was very blessed to find the right fit for me and what I wanted to do. Not many people get to do that."

Good said he's lived by the saying that change equals opportunity, both in the industry and in life.

"Some people fear change but in this industry, it will reward you many times over," he said.

He aims to treat employees well to ensure low turnover, which improves customer satisfaction. Good Hospitality Services for instance offers employees pathways to advancement and retreats to resorts.

"Our customers see them, know them and love them," he said. "Our industry revolves around these people so we need to elevate them and treat them well. It's got to be genuine. Everybody has a mission statement but are you living it? That's what we try to do. That's our secret sauce. We think about why do customers hand us a credit card? We focus on good management, professionalism, cleanliness and treating employees and guests better than anybody. We believe in the KISS method of keeping it simple. That tends to work out. When people complicate it, they get lost."