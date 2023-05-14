Lake County IN Economic Alliance President Karen Lauerman brought many new businesses, countless jobs and multimillion-dollar investments to the Region over the course of her career.

For those efforts, Lauerman is being honored posthumously by the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Lauerman was remembered as one of Northwest Indiana's biggest cheerleaders and a driving force in economic development who brought billions of dollars in investment to the Calumet Region through her tireless advocacy and dealmaking prowess. After her death in November, colleagues in economic development remembered her contributions.

"Northwest Indiana will surely miss Karen Lauerman. She was a great advocate and staunch believer that Northwest Indiana is the best place for business. Her dedication to our region even during her illness was unparalleled. She fought hard to put Northwest Indiana on the map. Her time here at the Forum and the Lake County IN Economic Alliance have made Northwest Indiana a better place. Her legacy will continue to live on in the progress of our region."

– Heather Ennis, president and CEO, Northwest Indiana Forum

"I have worked with Karen in various capacities throughout my career and always found her to be one of the biggest champions for Northwest Indiana residents and employers. Her commitment to attracting employers and ultimately jobs was apparent. And what I always appreciated about Karen was her frankness. Karen never hesitated to tell you where, when or how something you were doing could be improved a bit. She understood the big picture and worked to leverage partnerships. I will miss working with her."

– Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO, Center of Workforce Innovations

"Karen was not only a strong leader in economic development, but she also possessed a warm smile, along with a heart of gold, and touched the lives of so many people," Ryan said. "Our hearts and prayers are with her husband, Scott, and the Lauerman family during these difficult times."

– Dave Ryan, executive director, Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce

"She was a champion of progress and economic development for Lake County, as well as a wonderful person, and our hearts go out to her family."

– Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

"Karen was the epitome of 'if you need something done, ask a busy woman.' She was warm and driven and helped many projects in Hammond cross the finish line. The Region has lost a great cheerleader. We will miss her very much."

– Anne Anderson, economic development director, City of Hammond

"She kept up with her schedule, waking up at 6 a.m. She was doing her thing despite being so very ill. She tried not to drop the ball. She was a warrior and cheerleader for Northwest Indiana. She was a force to be reckoned with and so dedicated to the work she did. She was incredibly passionate. She brought in so many different companies. There was all this activity going on. Every month new companies were coming into Lake County. Karen's efforts were really significant."

– Linda Woloshansky, former president and CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations

"She was a small woman who had a big impact. She was strong, compassionate and hardworking to the end of her career."

– Hasse Construction President William Hasse

"She was a good friend to labor and a huge advocate of the working-class men and women in the construction industry in Northwest Indiana. Buildings all up and down Broadway that took tons of skilled trades labor are the result of her hard work. She created tons of jobs for the Region. She had a great work ethic and worked day and night. She was always working to make Northwest Indiana a better place. She worked hard on these things. She was a perfectionist and a pro. The impact she had was tremendous."

– Randy Palmateer, business manager of IBEW Local 697 and the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council