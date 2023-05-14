If you've watched a National Football League game in recent seasons, the chances are good a Region company helped build the stadium you see on your screen.

Richard Pellar has helped build sports stadiums, skyscrapers, airports and hospitals all over the country.

Pellar is the CEO of the Gary-based building-enclosure contractor Crown Corr. It's helped build countless notable structures including SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, Los Angeles International Airport, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, NRG Stadium in Houston, Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Yum! Center in Louisville and the Museum of Pop Culture, long previously known as the Experience Music Project, in Seattle. It's also done a number of projects in Chicago, including 151 N. Franklin St., 110 N. Wacker, 403 N. Wabash and American Airlines Hanger II at the O'Hare International Airport.

Pellar is a 2023 inductee to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Pellar's father Joe, an ironworker, started the company in 1960 in the basement of their house on LaPorte Street in Highland. It got its big break when it was hired to supply union labor to build the new Bethlehem Steel mill in Burns Harbor.

"My dad was a true entrepreneur," Pellar said.

That project lead to an office in Gary, where the company remains based today. It landed a job building the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis at a time when few bonding companies were willing to bond contractors on stadiums because of the risk of missing opening day and the economic damage that would cause.

"If the team misses an opening day, that could be a million to five million in damages," Pellar said. "There's a lot of risk on those projects."

Crown Corr branched into skyscrapers in the early 1990s by doing both glass and panel work together so a developer wouldn't have to hire separate contractors for each, making it more efficient and cost-effective.

"That shot us up there," he said. "Nobody else was doing that."

Quality and expertise

Crown Corr was able to grow around the country due in part to the relationships it cultivated with unions including the sheet metal union, ironworkers and glaziers. It reached deals with the international where it was able to travel around with its own workers, who can supply up to 50% of the labor for any project.

"We've had great partners in the industry," Pellar said. "We've worked with the same glass suppliers and steel suppliers going back 20, 30, 40 years."

Crown Corr typically has more than 400 workers out in the field at any given time. It also supplements its workforce by bringing on local subcontractors but is able to bring its seasoned expertise to any job. The company provides value engineering design, for instance suggesting a design tweak to the roof enclosure on SoFi Stadium that ended up saving tens of millions of dollars.

"We'll help owners save money on every job," he said. "Expertise is what we bring to the table."

Crown Corr is currently working on high-profile projects including a new Ohio State University hospital in Columbus and a new Indiana University hospital in Indianapolis. That project featured Indiana limestone quarried in the Hoosier State that was shipped to Italy to be fabricated by skilled stoneworkers.

The company also helped build Frank Gehry's Weatherhead School of Management on the Case Western Reserve University campus in Cleveland. It features the starchitect's patented roof resembling crumbled aluminum foil.

"That was a challenging project because of the unique geometry," Pellar said. "It was interesting. It was very cutting-edge."

Crown Corr had to tackle a similar challenge at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, where part of the facade was designed to look like the hand of Jimmi Hendrix strumming a guitar. It's always worked out logistical obstacles, like the time it had to get workers up to the 260-foot-high roof at the Atlanta Falcons stadium when man baskets reach a maximum height of 120 feet.

It's also lucked out by not winning the bid on ill-fated projects such as the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the owners ran out of money, or the new Milwaukee Bucks arena that suffered from a leaky roof, Pellar said.

"When we have a seat at the table, we bring our experience, like when they were going to build the Glendale stadium in the landing flight pattern and then moved it," he said. "We had a seat at the table with the decision-makers when they showed the new design."

Quality is always paramount.

"When we were doing the Falcons stadium, they showed me they were screwing off the gutter with two screws every few feet," he said. I told them to double it because I want to be able to sleep at night. I've been around the block. You don't cut corners. You want to be able to sleep at night."

Building business

Crown Corr does mostly new construction. It's worked on a number of airports, including O'Hare, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Atlanta and Sea-Tac. It did the Stellantis plant in Kokomo and has done a growing number of data centers around the country, often for Facebook.

"Hospitals are still big for us. Stadiums are still strong," Pellar said. "We have five airport projects on the books across the country."

Pellar chases down projects all across the country, including a North Dakota Veterans Affairs Hospital and a hospital at Fort Bliss near El Paso. He tries to make sure the company's assets are 96% utilized no matter how small the job.

"Some contractors and construction companies won't touch smaller jobs because the margin is too small," Pellar said. "You're better off doing something incremental rather than have workers sitting idle and looking for jobs. But you need a little slack. You don't want to be at 100% utilization so you have staff available to do another job or if more manpower is needed to meet the schedule."

He doesn't bid for projects if there's any reason the company can't deliver on time and under budget. He's also tried to work everything out amicably with the owners should any disagreements arise over cost.

"We've never bid adversarially in 50 years," he said. "I believe in solving things without litigating or dragging things out. If I'm wronged, I won't try to sue. I'm trying to run a business, not be in court."

Crown Corr also will go back and make repairs to buildings if needed, years later in some cases.

"I'm looking to build a quality building and make a fair return. There's a risk I'm taking," Pellar said. "I won't hide behind a warranty. If we do stuff wrong, we'll go back 20 years later and fix it."

He operates on a philosophy of a third, a third and a third. He keeps a third, gives a third to employees and pays the remaining third in taxes.

"I believe in rewarding the employees handsomely from the operations," he said. "I make sure they're taken care of."

A few years ago, he sold the company to employees through an ESOP, or employee stock ownership plan. He's stayed on as CEO and now gets input from an employee leadership committee.

"The stock price continues to go up," he said.

'You'll never be bored'

The company has continued to grow over the decades.

"I've always had to keep performing at a high level and keep things going," he said. "I personally could go broke. So I work to keep things moving. We've done some incredible projects over the years and will do more incredible projects."

It's persevered over the years, overcoming adversity like the recession in the early 1980s.

"We almost went out of business in 1983 and 1984, but Joe Morrow with Mercantile Bank believed in us and gave us a loan," Pellar said. "We survived and paid it off in 1990. One thing I learned is that you have to be well-capitalized. You need a strong balance sheet to carry you across the finish line."

Business remains steady throughout the year, with more work being done in the winter than used to occur.

"We've adapted so well to the weather," Pellar said. "It slightly slows down when the ground's frozen."

The company got through the coronavirus pandemic without much impact from the supply chain disruption.

"We normally source domestically," he said. "We trust the USA. That way we don't have any shipping issues or freight costs. We're always better off buying America."

He's proud of projects like SoFi Stadium and the Dolphins stadium.

"It's exciting to get buildings in shape for football season and there's always a little pleasure in winning an award," he said. "But now I'm at the point where I'm more proud of watching my sales team close jobs. I take pride in these buildings but it's a double-edged sword. You hope that everything is going well. Interestingly, we installed smooth panels at the Miami Heat arena that doesn't look scratched or faded. It looks better than it ever has despite 20 years by the Atlantic Ocean."

The business has evolved significantly since Pellar got into it.

"Everything used to be a lot simpler," he said. "Now it moves faster because of technology. It's a little more stressful because of cell phones. I used to drive around Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio looking for jobs. Now I can be on a business trip and constantly talking to the office. There's constant connectivity."

Pellar loves the work.

"It's exciting and it's challenging, and it's hard," he said. "But I tell people who come to me I promise you'll never be bored. We work on so many different projects."