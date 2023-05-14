Any way you slice or dice it, Urschel Laboratories is the world leader in industrial food-cutting technology. President and CEO Rick Urschel was born for his current role at the helm of this global company.

Chances are good that foods you eat every day have been touched by an Urschel machine. From canned soups to potato chips to sauces to condiments and much more, Urschel machines turn large foods into smaller foods.

Urschel’s market share is vast, especially in fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We’ve always understood our niche is taking big pieces of food and making them small,” Urschel said.

Urschel’s products continue to evolve but remain focused around the central idea of cutting food into smaller pieces.

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” Urschel said. “Our products last a long time in the market.”

That’s not to say that innovation isn’t needed. Although the company moved to Chesterton when its landlocked plant in Valparaiso wasn’t large enough, an R&D team remains based in Valparaiso.

“We’ve always been willing to experiment and try new things,” Urschel said.

One of the company’s most popular products is the Model G dicer. “We’ve sold thousands of these machines in the marketplace,” Urschel said. “We literally just obsoleted that machine last year.”

The Model G still works well. But Urschel now knows more about sanitation than when the Model G was invented and wanted to improve the way the food is handled through the entire cutting process.

The Sprint 2 is designed so customers can switch from the Model G without much training on the new machine; they already know the basics from using the Model G.

Focusing on the complexity and sanitation of machines “has really been quite a paradigm shift” as the company focuses on customers’ needs, Urschel said.

Even the way the machines are made is the result of innovation.

Last year, the company made 23 million knives on machines built in-house.

Urschel pointed to a cutting head on display in his office. In the 1970s, the company wanted a foundry to cast the cutting heads as a single unit. The foundry companies said it couldn’t be done. So Urschel decided to create that foundry process on its own. It’s a familiar foundry process, using wax and sand to make the part using molten metal.

When the foundry companies heard of this innovation, they couldn’t believe it until they toured the plant to see it for themselves.

Commitment to community

The company began in 1910 when William E. Urschel, Rick’s grandfather, invented the Gooseberry Snipper to remove the stems and blossoms from the now obscure but then popular gooseberry. The machine could do the work of 100 workers in a day.

William E. Urschel Pavilion, which hosts ice skating in the winter and many events in other seasons, stands at the corner of Napoleon Street and Indiana Avenue, a rare example of the Urschel name being put on a building. The pavilion is tribute to the original site of the Urschel empire.

The Urschels have been generous but prefer to obscure the giving they do.

“Philanthropy is not something you do because you want people to know about it. You do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Rick Urschel said. “That’s why you don’t see the Urschel name on a thousand buildings.”

Urschel Hall at Valparaiso University is another rare exception.

Rick Urschel has been active in the community, including serving on a number of boards of directors, even beginning shortly after graduating from college.

His middle school principal, Glenn Gambel, encouraged him to join the YMCA board at age 22. “You’re going to have to get started sometime,” Gambel told him.

When he joined the board, Urschel discovered it wasn’t just a rubber stamp. “There was some severe and intense debate” over health insurance for YMCA employees, he discovered. It opened his eyes to seeing how boards can function to drive organizations forward.

Urschel’s service on that board was cut short by a thyroid cancer diagnosis. “I decided to take care of myself first,” he said.

Since then, he’s been on numerous boards and has led capital campaigns. Among the latter was working with Rob Thorgren to raise funds for the new Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club.

Urschel also served with Thorgren on the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. Bringing the Journeyman Distillery project to Valparaiso is a highlight of Urchel’s community involvement. He’s especially happy about bringing Bill Welter back to a prominent role in Valparaiso following Welter’s leadership at the former First National Bank of Valparaiso.

Serving on the board of the Valparaiso Community Schools Foundation is a joy, too. The board raises funding for public education, which is a passion for him. His two daughters attend public schools in Valparaiso.

Urschel also attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, having been directed by his father, Bob Urschel, to get a college degree, any degree. Rick started out as an engineering major. Two weeks later, chemistry class convinced him to change his mind. He switched to management and minored in human relations. “I like to say I got my BS in BS,” Urschel quipped.

Gaining experience

A week after graduation, Urschel was working at the family business. Like almost everyone else in management there, he did a tour of three to nine months in each department to better understand the operation.

“It’s hard to manage somebody if you don’t know what their job is,” he said. Even an accountant in the finance department needs to learn the ropes out in the shop first.

When Urschel hired on right out of college, it wasn’t his first job at the company. His first job was sweeping floors, putting logic controllers in machines and shutting down machines if there was a safety problem.

He was paid 50 cents an hour.

“I was the best-paid kid first-grader in my class,” he said.

In the early 1980s, he ran a screw machine, a complicated device that makes nuts and bolts. “It was very much a clockwork machine,” Urschel explained. Then he crashed the machine.

“The foreman for this department was not a super happy guy,” he recalled. The foreman sent him to his father’s office to be disciplined.

To his surprise, his father told him these things happen. Just run the machine when the foreman isn’t around, his father told him.

As a kid, Urschel didn’t really understand what it meant to be a member of a prominent family in Valparaiso. “There is no anonymity whatsoever,” he said. “Anywhere you go, people recognize your name.”

He told of shopping for groceries and being asked, “What do I need to do to get a job there?” That answer is simple. Apply for it, and you’d better be qualified for the job.

“I felt very much under the microscope growing up,” he said.

Little boys dream of becoming astronauts or firefighters or police officers or doctors. Urschel’s office displays a Saturn V model rocket he built.

“I don’t think I was ever really given a choice,” he said. He knew from an early age he was destined to lead the company.

A new beginning

That leadership includes a major change made March 3, 2016. It’s a thrilling story.

Urchel’s father told him to work on a succession plan. It’s complicated because the preferred stock was for the control of the company. It required the company to be led by a blood descendant of the founder. For the fourth generation, that would be one of Rick’s two daughters, both of whom were too young anyway. They’re now ages 10 and 12.

On a flight from China back to the United States, Rick talked with the chief financial officer about options. That’s when the employee stock ownership idea came up.

Bob, Rick’s father, had rejected the idea in the early 2000s. It would be a tough sell.

“You really should look into it,” the CFO told Rick in August 2015. He did.

Like any good researcher, Urschel did a quick web search and found a presentation on ESOPs. The second slide gave the top 10 reasons to switch to an ESOP. All but one applied to the Urschel situation.

“I wanted to still continue to work, and I immensely enjoy the people I work with,” he said. It wasn’t an exit strategy.

Urschel set up a conference call with Hugh Reynolds, the renowned expert on ESOPs, and told his dad not to comment or ask questions until he heard Reynolds’ presentation.

“What are the next steps? What do we need to do next?” Bob asked.

The family held common stock in the company, which held the company’s value. It had always paid a dividend. He expected some opposition.

Urschel and the CFO worked diligently on the plan to have it in place by the end of February 2016, the following year.

“That is the most I’ve worked in my entire life,” he said. “Thank God it was a leap year.”

The weekend prior to the filing deadline for the paperwork, a major snowstorm hit. Urschel Laboratories was shut down. But not Rick Urschel and the CFO.

“I literally plowed my way to his house, plowed his driveway, plowed my way here,” Urschel said. Less than an hour before the deadline, they uploaded the paperwork. They succeeded.

“That fundamentally changed who we are as a company,” Urschel said.

It didn’t make any difference in the way the company runs. Employees the following day were the same as ever, committed to the company’s success.

To Rick Urschel, though, “It was a huge weight off my shoulders, a huge weight off my dad’s shoulders.”