A new golf apparel store is teeing off in downtown Crown Point.

Chippopotamus, a golf apparel brand, opened at 214 S. Main St. by the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point. It’s located on the second floor above the recently opened Public Bar & Rec and Cheese Almighty.

Avid golfer Alex Loskoski and his wife Biljana Loskoski started the business.

“He spends a lot of time on the golf course,” she said. “I suggested he find a way he could golf all the time. It’s called Chippopotamus because that’s his nickname. He’s really good at chipping.”

They started the business about a year and a half ago, selling golf apparel online and at golf shows. They opened the 1,800-square-foot brick-and-mortar shop Friday.

“It’s really close to all the shops downtown,” she said. “We wanted to open a storefront. Our goal is to reach a specific community and build a community with other golfers. We want to be able to meet in person.”

The store sells both men’s and women’s golf apparel. It has polo shirts, hats, skirts and accessories like towels, gloves and an iRange Sports Stick that records golfers’ shots.

It stocks items from small golf businesses and also wholesales its brand golf apparel, featuring a logo of a hippo atop a golf ball, to other stores.

“We design our own shirts and they’re made abroad,” she said. “The designer we hired to do the logo was supposed to put the hippo inside the golf ball but put it on top instead and we liked it.”

Chippopotamus has been growing the brand through TikTok and other social media, such as by sponsoring a scramble challenge.

“We want to continue to build a community online and be more local, with local events and supporting other businesses from Crown Point,” she said. “We’ll also wholesale to anyone who wants our custom clothes and custom polo designs. We’re proud of the quality of the product and how comfortable it is. We’ve gotten great feedback. Everyone at golf shows thinks it’s a funny name and logo. But it’s also a quality product.”

Chippopotamus is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-306-1282 or find the business on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

Coming soon

D-Bat Baseball & Softball Academy is coming to Schererville.

It’s a chain that was founded in Addison, Texas in 1998. It’s since trained thousands of ballplayers and grown to more than 145 locations around the country.

The baseball and softball academy focuses on teaching skills to kids between the ages of 6 and 18. Over the last 25 years, it’s prepared collegiate players and even top Major League Baseball prospects.

D-Bat offers private lessons, developmental youth camps and the latest equipment. It also stocks baseball and softball apparel for youth athletes.

It leased 15,154 square feet at the former Ashley Furniture at 1516 U.S. 41, which also had been seasonally home to Spirit Halloween before it moved across Indianapolis Boulevard to the Crossroads Shopping Center anchored by Strack & Van Til and Walmart.

Open

Lady Mocha at Miller Beach Boutique is now selling women’s fashion in Gary’s lakefront Miller Beach neighborhood.

The retailer is back in the Steel City after a 14-year hiatus.

Lady Mocha originally operated at 11th Avenue and Broadway in Gary between 1996 and 2009. Its sister store is Bronzeville Boutique by Lady Mocha in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. It has operated at 4259 S. King Drive in the historical near South Side “Black Metropolis” neighborhood since 1991.

Owner “Lady Mocha” Treva Johnson Salaam and her husband William Salaam, the head of marketing, are longtime Miller residents who decided to reopen because of the neighborhood growth and because they were encouraged to do so by incoming Mayor Eddie Melton.

“This is really a return back to Gary, Indiana,” he said. “There was so much growth in Miller Beach we thought it was time to return.”

Lady Mocha offers women’s clothes for all occasions. It carries dresses, denim, active wear, jumpsuits, rompers and jewelry such as pearls.

“We have everything from fancy things to practical everyday things,” he said. “We’re going to start stocking a lot more resort wear for people going to vacation, going to the resort or beach to relax.”

The boutique carries fashion brands from across the world, including China, Istanbul, Canada and Mexico.

It stocks all sizes, ranging from small to 3X.

“We want to bring fashion back for everyone, including plus sizes,” he said. “The curvaceous can be fashionable. That’s why we carry up to 3X.”

At its original location in downtown Gary, it focused on Fubu, Rocawear and streetwear.

“That was during the hip hop era,” he said. “This is more of a fashion-driven thing, what you would see on the runways.”

Lady Mocha recently brought in models for a photo shoot outside the store for its grand opening. In Chicago, it hosts an annual Strut Fashion Show in the first week of December to raise money for AIDS awareness.

“This is a new business experience in Miller Beach. We love Miller Beach,” he said. “If we go to Miami we go to South Beach. If we go to LA we go to Venice Beach. If you visit Indiana you should come to visit Miller Beach.”

They’ve lived in the neighborhood for 23 years.

“We love the closeness of it, the warmth of it, the safety of it,” he said. “We love that it’s up close and personal. We love the small-town feel. We love the nature part of it. We love the warmth of it. We love the dunes, the beach and the people. It’s very friendly.”

It’s also a popular spot with out-of-towners during the summer months.

“There are a lot of people who are visiting,” he said. “The AirBnBs are booming in Miller. It’s getting tourists.”

Lady Mocha opened at 632 S. Lake St. on the neighborhood’s main commercial drag.

The store is open from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-939-7064, find the business on Facebook or visit bronzeville.boutique.

Relocated

Be Good Juicerie has found a new home in downtown Valparaiso.

The juice shop moved from the defunct The Alignment Network on the courthouse square to 13 Washington St., where it’s located inside the new Flora Plant Shop. It specializes in organic, cold-pressed juice that it also sells at Roots Organic Juice Cafe, Porter Regional Hospital, Trailyard, Lincoln Kitchen, MBS Fitness, the LaPorte Hospital and the 360 Integrated Medical Center

Juices include Beets by Rae, Carrot Kick, Celery Juice, Cider Sunrise, Blue Majick, Charcoal Lemonade, Pineapple Spice, Power Greens and Sweet Greens. It also has Ginger Punch and The Heat wellness shots.

People can order online, such as for a juice cleanse, and pick up their juices at the shop in the plant store.

For more information, visit www.begoodjuicerie.com, call 219-252-2243 or email amber@begoodjuicerie.

Temporarily closed

Zel’s Roast Beef has temporarily closed its Schererville location for renovations.

The Region icon is known for its bright yellow buildings and huge roast beef sandwiches, which are similar to but distinct from the Italian Beef that’s a staple in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

It was founded in East Chicago’s Indiana Harbor neighborhood more than 50 years ago, serving huge sandwiches to feed the steelworkers who toiled at nearby mills in the Twin City. It’s since expanded to Hammond, Crown Point and Schererville, where it’s on U.S. 30.

The Schererville location at 7889 W. Lincoln Highway is now undergoing an extensive renovation so customers will need to stop elsewhere for Zel’s favorites like roast beef, corned beef, Chicago dogs, Polish sausages, chili cheese fries and milkshakes.

Closed

In the Cup restaurant closed at 821 Main St. in East Chicago’s Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

The unique restaurant offered meals, breakfasts, salads and desserts in drink cups that could be placed in cup holders for people on the go. It opened in 2021, putting its own spin on the fast-casual customizable bowl trend.

Closed

The Social Restaurant closed after a brief run in Merrillville.

The upscale family-owned restaurant opened in January in the former Jelly’s Pancake House spot at 399 E. 81st Ave. It offered American cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving up a varied menu that included burgers, tacos, pasta and seafood.

It was in a high-profile spot by the Portillo’s on U.S. 30 but is set back and not visible from the busy highway.