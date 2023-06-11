The former Bakers Square in downtown Lansing is again serving up breakfast but now with a new owner, a more contemporary concept and a more elevated menu.
Honey Berry Pancakes and Cafe, a chain with a South Loop location, took over the prominent space at 3545 Ridge Road in Lansing that Bakers Square abandoned in January of 2020 while shuttering nine locations, including its restaurant in Merrillville.
Honey Berry, a breakfast and brunch spot with a dozen locations around the country, opened in the diner space near the Munster border. It also has locations in Chicago, Brookfield, Hoffman Estates, Lombard, Roselle, South Elgin and Warrenville.
In addition to traditional diner fare, the menu features avocado toast, lox on a bagel, an acai bowl, steel-cut oatmeal, chorizo chilaquiles and a wild mushroom omelet with provolone, prosciutto, herb-roasted cremini and both shitake and oyster mushrooms. It specializes in sweet items like its signature Honeyberry Pancakes that come with a berry mascarpone filling, vanilla cream anglaise blackberry coulis and fresh berries.
A brunch spot with a liquor license, it serves eye-openers like a Bloody Mary, a Bellini, an Irish Coffee, an iced coffee cocktail and a Blackberry Champagne Mule. If it's a little too early or you're not a believer in starting the day with the hair of the dog, there are also lattes, smoothies and freshly squeezed juices.
Honey Berry Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 708-708-0333.
The Sports Card Shop, a collectibles retailer just across the state line in the summer getaway of New Buffalo, is hosting a sneak peek this weekend at its second location in downtown Valparaiso.
The Sports Card Shop is opening in the former Aster + Gray gift shop space at 118 Lincolnway.
The retailer carries a number of sports cards, including Topps, Panini, Donruss, Fleer and Upper Deck. It sells both boxes and packs for baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer wrestling and UFC, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Pokemon and Garbage Pail Kids trading cards. It also has a wide selection of single cards and other collectibles like Funkos, Hot Wheels and sneakers.
Card collectors can stock up on supplies like sleeves, card cases and binder pages. Sports fans also can find often-signed memorabilia like photos, posters, basketballs, baseballs, footballs, helmets and jerseys.
Trader Buck's Flea Market is now offering bargains in Merrillville and is looking to further expand in northern Indiana, eyeing a new location in South Bend.
Not to be confused with Trader Joe's, the resale shop at 6144 Broadway stocks bargains, gifts and collectibles. It bills itself as a "huge indoor market with the largest selection of new and pre-owned items."
The Merrillville location employs about five full-time people at the former Ultra discount supermarket space in the Crossroads Plaza. It was most recently home to Unique Thrift Store.
"We have about 180 vendors and only two openings," store manager Sylvia Morgan said. "We have a little bit of everything. We have appliances, beds, clothing, games, DVDs, homemade desserts and jewelry. The games and DVDs are probably most popular right now."
Siblings Lee Stichter and Glenda Fouts opened the first Trader's Bucks in their hometown of Lafayette. The name refers to Stichter's childhood nickname his father gave him.
It's grown to 10 locations across central and northern Indiana, including in Crawfordsville, Danville, Terre Haute, Lafayette, Indianapolis and Anderson. It seeks to offer a low-cost option for Hoosiers to start their own small businesses, providing them with space in the markets where they can rent and operate booths.
Stichter said he was inspired by a junior achievement program in high school that taught him about free enterprise and inspired him to pursue a lifetime of entrepreneurship.
Morgan said it's the type of store where customers hunt for discounts and where they might not know what they're looking for until they find it.
"It's a unique flea market because the vendors aren't here so you don't get hassled by them," she said. "It's like a co-op. We sell it for them. We have a lot of new and used items. People like to look through every booth."
Trader Buck's is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 219-427-0333 or visit traderbucks.com.
The Patel Network just opened its 23rd Dunkin in Northwest Indiana and third in Hammond.
The local franchisee opened a new Dunkin at 7943 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, just north of the Highland border and just south of the Borman Expressway. It's by the BMV.
"We've been serving the community for about 30 years," Multi Unit Operations Manager Asra Khan said. "I think we're popular here because of the products and services we offer. We were open even when our competitors were closed during COVID. We have drive-thrus and are open late for people like first responders."
The new Dunkin is about 1,500 square feet and can sit about eight people in its lobby. It will focus on serving coffee, donuts and other breakfast items in the drive-thru.
"It's a block before the highway exit," Khan said. "There's a lot of businesses there on U.S. 41. There's a lot of traffic on that route. We're known for our speed of service. We serve customers in under 70 seconds."
Khan said the local Dunkin franchise was able to serve customers so quickly because it simplified its menu, installed a new seven-tap system that pours drinks more quickly and treated its employees well so they would stay on.
"Some have been with us for 15 to 20 years," she said. "We believe in retention and taking care of people. We're committed to excellence."
The new location was opened because of demand, she said.
"We know the population and our numbers," she said. "Based on our numbers, we knew we needed one more there."
The Dunkin will be open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 229-244-6175.
Alpha Family Resale opens in Winfield on June 17.
Owner Tim Koedyker is opening the thrift and consignment store at 10763 Randolph St. It's in the Doubletree Plaza in Winfield, in the same shopping center as Strack & Van Til.
It sells gently used clothes and household items like decor and kitchenware. People are encouraged to donate items and there's a donation bin out back where they can leave stuff at any time.
The resale shop is a 501(c)3-registered nonprofit that aims to support community causes.
Sicilian Joe's Pizzeria shuttered Saturday after a nearly two-decade-long run serving the "Best Italian in Schererville."
The pizzeria was located at 2300 Cline Ave. next to Grit Fitness and Von Tobel at the high-profile intersection of U.S. 30 and Cline Avenue. The pizzeria was one of the rare ones in Northwest Indiana to sell pizza by the slice and also had pasta, salads and sandwiches.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Sicilian Joe's Pizzeria in Schererville. We opened in 2004 and have made it almost 19 years," Sicilian Joe's posted on social media. "Thank you for your business and patience through the years. We appreciate all of our customers and are so happy to have formed a relationship with many of you."
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
Region native Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times of Northwest Indiana since 2013.