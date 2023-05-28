Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Region's first Filipino bakery is now cooking up something sweet.

Jen's Gourmet Cakes is at 540 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton. It offers traditional wedding, birthday and other cakes, as well as multiethnic cakes from the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, France and Italy.

Jenny G. Yednak long had a passion for baking, learning the craft from her grandmother in the Philippines. She started taking her grandmother's cakes to parties and people liked them so much they began ordering from her. So she started a home-based business that gained thousands of followers on social media and grew into the new brick-and-mortar bakery.

"It's wonderful," she said. "The people of Chesterton are very welcoming and very supportive of me. I'm more busy than I expected to be. I've been busy since the very beginning."

In addition to rotating seasonal flavors, Jen's Gourmet Cakes has 41 different flavors including Red Velvet, Triple Chocolate, Strawberry-Chantilly, Banana Velvet, Black Forest, Lemon-Curd, Mocha-Latte and Vanilla Bean. They're all Yednak's own recipes and feature different inspirations from around the globe. Other flavors include German Chocolate, Green Matcha, Marble, Pink Champagne, Raspberry-Chantilly, Salted Caramel, Toffee Caramel, Tiramisu and Tropical Coconut-Pandan.

Personalized cakes often feature elaborate decorations, such as of characters from Minecraft, "SpongeBob SquarePants," other children's cartoons or the "Friday the 13th" slasher film series. She brings a visual sensibility she developed as a self-taught artist who did painting, drawing, photography and videography.

"Decorating cakes absolutely brings out the best in my creativity," she said. "I love baking cakes. I love the taste. I love to take pictures of them. I love to share them and see how they react. I just love everything about baking. There's nothing in the entire process I don't like. It keeps me inspired."

When she first started taking orders for her confections, she taught herself the art of cake decoration.

"I read a lot of books, watched a lot of videos and tried it out on as many cakes as possible," she said. "What I like about decorating is anything is possible. I'm working on my sculpting skills for the wedding cakes."

People normally submit photos of what they have in mind, as they would if getting a tattoo or a new hairstyle.

"What's crazy is I've been asked to do Michael Myers five times already," she said. "A lot of people love Michael Myers. My favorite is when customers ask me to do whatever I want and I can follow my inspiration with whatever artistry I want. No one has ever been disappointed."

A top-seller is the ube cake and cupcake made with purple sweet yams.

"It's very important to be to bring the flavors over where I grew up," she said. "I want to showcase my grandpa's recipes and the family history. I don't tell people ube cakes are made with sweet potatoes until they try it. They can't believe how good it is. They might say they don't like sweet potatoes but they taste a sample and are blown away. It's magical to see their reaction."

The bakery has drawn Filipino customers from across Northwest Indiana and even from Chicago.

"Filipinos in the area have definitely come out to support it," she said.

The bakery also offers cookies, cupcakes and flan.

"People kept calling me wanting to order cakes," she said. "I realized I could make money with this. My Facebook page grew from a couple of hundred followers to 13,000 followers. I got the realization that I've got to start something."

Jen's Gourmet Cakes is located in a strip mall with Edward Jones and State Farm.

"We get a lot of walk-in traffic," she said. "We're in a great neighborhood. It's a great location near the expressway," she said. "Customers are starting to discover us. We had our first sold-out Saturday a couple of weeks ago. We're very thankful to the people of Chesterton. The town has been amazing."

The inside is decorated like the Peggy Porschen Bakery in London.

"It's very pink, very bright and very welcoming," she said.

It accepts custom orders, such as for baptisms, birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, quinceañeras, office parties, celebrations, holidays and other special occasions. It has a glass case filled with cakes, slices of cake and other sweets.

The bakery caters to a takeout business but has about eight seats inside. Yednak said she planned to add coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other beverages in the future.

"It's wonderful to be able to create beautiful, delicious cakes," she said. "That's why I started the bakery. I'm grateful to be given the opportunity. I'm grateful to the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and the town of Chesterton for being so welcoming. I appreciate being given the opportunity to do the work I love."

For more information, visit www.jensgourmetcakes.com, call 219-302-4040 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

Closed

The Alignment Network was a unique space on the courthouse square in downtown Valparaiso.

It combined chiropractic care, yoga, cold-pressed juice, art and live music at 3 Lincolnway.

The "one-of-a-kind business" closed after founding partner Dr. Kristina Kauffman relocated her chiropractic practice from which the business got its name. She specializes in NetworkSpinal, a holistic approach involving chiropractic, bodywork and energy work that she said is typically only found in big cities like Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. It seeks to connect the nervous system to free tension in the body while deploying a whole-person approach, treating people who feel stressed, out of alignment or in need to optimize their performance.

Coming soon

Macy's will soon open a Macy's Backstage in-store store in its location at the Orland Square Mall in south suburban Orland Park.

Macy's Backstage will open on the first floor of the department store at 1 Orland Square Drive in early June. It will take over 12,000 square feet of the store. It offers discounts on the latest fashions.

"At Macy’s Backstage, you'll find an ever-changing assortment of carefully curated brands and unexpected treasures at a great price, catering to shoppers seeking on-trend fashion and enjoy finding great deals," Macy's said in a press release. "So, what will you find? From designer clothing and handbags to accessories and home goods, Macy's Backstage offers something for everyone, with new items arriving all the time."

Macy's has expanded the off-price concept to more than 300 stores nationwide, including at the Southlake Mall in Hobart. The idea is to let customers find both luxury and discount items under one roof.

Macy's Backstage will offer giveaways when it celebrates its grand opening at 9:45 p.m. June 3.

Open

Beacon Behavioral Pediatrics is now taking patients in Munster.

The board-certified pediatrician Anna Adekugbe opened the clinic for kids between 1 and 17 years old. It focuses on behavior, treating children with autism, anxiety, ADHD and depression.

Beacon Behavioral Pediatrics provides both diagnosis and treatment. It's located in a professional office building at 8933 White Oak Ave. in Munster.

"I have been a general pediatrician and seen more and more children with mental health issues," she said. "I got extra, specialized training because there's a huge need. Many parents aren't comfortable about bringing their concerns to a general pediatric office. After practicing pediatrics for the last 10 years, I decided to focus strictly on behavior because I saw the need in the community. I have the pediatric experience to help families with mental health issues and actually start treating them whether with medication or therapy as needed."

Beacon Behavioral Pediatrics also has telehealth options.

"We make those appointments," she said. "We specialize in behavioral therapy. It's a niche clinic. That's all we do. We have time to get comfortable with patients and not be rushed through appointments. We come up with individualized plans to help children thrive."

The clinic is cash-based for now with scheduled payments and other financing options.

For more information, visit www.beaconpedsclinic.com or call 219-513-9222.

Expanded

Apex Dental rebranded and relocated in LaPorte.

The dental practice is now known as Smiles on Jefferson and it's now located at 809 Jefferson St. in LaPorte.

Dentist Olubunmi Adekugbe splits his time between Smiles on Jefferson and All Smiles Dental at 933 White Oak Ave. in Munster. He practices general dentistry, offering family and restorative dental care.

"Smiles on Jefferson is a huge state-of-the-art facility," said his wife, Anna Adekugbe, who's also a doctor. "It has cutting-edge new technologies to take care of the dental patients."

It's a bigger space with more consulting rooms that will allow him to see more patients.

"He's really excited to provide high-quality dental services to the community," she said.

For more information, call 369-6882 or visit www.laporte.dental.