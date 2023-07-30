Fat Boys Creamery is now serving up sweets at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.

The ice cream shop is located at 121 Lighthouse Place in the outlet mall on the site of the former Pullman factory in downtown Michigan City. It’s an Indiana-based ice cream parlor that first opened in South Bend last year.

Fat Boys Creamery serves 90 flavors of ice cream as well as waffles, crepes and other sweet treats. The ice cream can be garnished with sprinkles, chocolate syrup, breakfast cereal and other toppings.

The menu includes banana splits, sundaes and shakes with flavors like banana pudding, strawberry cheesecake, blue moon, fruit cereal, apple crisp, s’mores, sugar cookie, Orea, midnight carmel river, raspberry chip cheesecake, moose tracks, cotton candy, Reese’s, Nutella, superman, M&M, Snickers, salty caramel truffle and Carolina Peach.

Ice cream comes in five-ounce, 10-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce pints. Anyone looking to indulge can tuck into the Fantasy Ice Cream, which tops six large scoops of hand-dipped premium ice cream with a candy bar topping, fruits and two syrup drizzles.

Fat Boys Creamery took over the former Lindt Chocolate space in the mall, where it has indoor seating. It’s tucked between Lena Al Fuego and Sleeping Tiger Imports, across from Zumiez.

Fat Boys Creamery is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 574-413-4593 or find Fat Boys Creamery on Facebook.

Coming soon

It’s All Leggings is coming to the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City, Marketing and Business Development Director Christian Carlson said.

The retailer, which has locations up and down the Eastern Seaboard, bills itself as the “largest retail chain for leggings in the USA.”

It stocks a wide selection of leggings in different styles and colors, including solid color, prints and butt lifting. It also stocks jeggings, jogging pants, yoga pants, palazzos, treggings, jumpsuits, capris, shorts and workout sets. It also carries plus-sized clothing.

Top sellers include Blue Acid Washed Look Denim Leggings, Denim Leggings with Colorful Floral Rosy Pattern and XOXO LOVE Print Brushed Capri Leggings.

Heavily concentrated around the Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. corridor, It’s All Leggings’ only other Midwestern locations are in the Detroit suburb of Auburn Hills where the Pistons used to play and at 288 Orland Square Drive at the Orland Square Mall in Orland Park.

Open

Life’s Cafe is serving fresh and healthy food in Hammond.

The restaurant at 6255 Hohman Ave., just north of Oak Hill Cemetery near downtown Hammond, specializes in clean eating, fresh to order. The menu includes paninis, smoothies, salads, soups, desserts and juices.

Owner Latrice Riggens is a certified health coach who wanted to offer the community a clean eating option.

“I want to inspire people to eat healthy,” she said. “Sometimes they find it too expensive. Sometimes the smallest changes can have an effect.”

The menu includes a grilled chicken panini, a barbecue panini, a honey turkey breast BLT, a chicken cobb salad, a chicken Ceasar salad, a garden salad, an acai bowl, fresh fruit cups, smoothies, lemon bars and mixed berry parfait. Soup options include kale and black eye pea, chicken tortilla, tomato and roasted red pepper and a multi-bean turkey chili. It has grass-fed beef burgers on Fridays.

It also has “body shots” like a Break-Fast Chlorofyll Cleaning Bomb, Uno Immuno Elderberry Shot, Waste from the Waist Apple Ginger Shot and Cold Tottle for a Hottie Vita C Shot.

A ribbon-cutting is planned with the city at 11:30 a.m. on August 31.

Life’s Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information, call 219-315-6291 or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Relocated

Vito’s Italian Ice in Cedar Lake moved to a new home on the other side of the lake. The longstanding Italian Ice spot reopened a few weeks ago in an expanded space next to Dollar General.

The dessert shop serves Italian ice made with only fresh fruit, which could result in chunks and seeds. Flavors include pineapple, blueberry, cherry, strawberry, watermelon, peach, lemon, lime, mango, banana, raspberry, grape, cantaloupe, cucumber lime, chocolate, horchata, root beer, sweet tea, pina colada and parrot ice. One can order two flavors side-by-side. There are no samples since “they’re all good.”

Other sweets at Vito’s Italian Ice include cannolis, pizzelles, pistachio and chocolate cake.

One can pick up their order to-go. Some outdoor seating is available.

It’s currently open for its summer hours, 12-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 219-401-8901 or email vitositalianice@gmail.com.

Reopen

Exceptional Equestrian Unlimited reopened in Hobart after losing its barn.

The equine therapy charity at 5699 E. 73rd Ave. replaced the barn and celebrated its grand re-opening with the Hobart Chamber of Commerce. Exceptional Equestrian Unlimited teaches educational and therapeutic riding to people with special needs, such as with autism, ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, limb loss, head trauma, hearing impairment, spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular disorders, learning disabilities or lung loss.

It aims to “improve bodies, minds and spirits one ride at a time.”

It offers horseback riding to teach kids with disabilities gross motor skills, improved muscle control, better posture and increased balance. It helps with cardio-respiratory function, concentration, memory, communication skills, self-esteem, self-confidence and social interactions.

For more information, call 219-945-0726, visit eeunwi.org or find it on Facebook.

Open

Cut Up & Dye Hair Studio is now cutting hair in Hobart.

The salon at 7876 E. Ridge Road in Hobart celebrated a grand opening Saturday with the Hobart Chamber of Commerce. It offers hair care, make-up services and a brow bar.

“It is our vision to be a salon where everyone feels comfortable and welcome,” the hair studio said on its website. “Our goal is that every guest receives an outstanding service from the time they walk in, to the time they walk out. We want you to feel like part of the family while providing a great service with a friendly and fun atmosphere.”

Cut Up & Dye Hair Studio accepts walk-ins.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 219-962-2867

Open

Venue 717 is now hosting galas in Hobart.

The new luxury venue at 701 W. Old Ridge Road in Hobart specializes in themed events, weddings, receptions, baby showers, birthday parties, baby showers, funeral luncheons, lunch and learning training events and networking events. It partners with the event planner Dream Vision Events on planning events like Rugrats-themed kids’ parties or casino nights.

Rooms can be decked with chiavari chairs, sashes, balloon garlands, drapes and centerpieces.

For more information, call 219-200-8534 or email errica@venue717.com.

Open

Conceal Carry Institute in south suburban Matteson signed up to be a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The firearms academy at 154 Town Center Road is now renting out U-Haul trucks, trailers and moving equipment.

Founded in 1945, U-Haul has a network of 21,000 dealers across the country who rent out its moving trucks.