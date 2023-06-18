The legendary late entertainment impresario W.F. "Bill" Wellman, who founded the Bridge VU Theater in Valparaiso and helped launch the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville, used to take regular strolls through downtown Valparaiso.
He often passed by the downtown restaurant Radius and chatted with its owner, the chef Chris Pavlou. He told Pavlou, a longtime friend, that Valparaiso really needed another good breakfast place.
Pavlou, a Chefs of Steel winner who's president and CEO of the Pavlou Restaurant Corp., set out to make it happen.
So he launched his latest venture, Maple + Bacon.
"I wanted to make his dream come true," Pavlou said of Wellman.
The breakfast and brunch restaurant at 210 S. Aberdeen Drive in Valpo specializes in modern, creative cuisine and also has a coffee lounge for quick to-go bites, caffeine and lounging.
As the name implies, Maple + Bacon often blends sweet and savory on a menu that includes avocado toast, chicken and Belgian waffles, breakfast tacos, chorizo biscuits and gravy with cheddar jalapeno biscuits, and a Nashville hot chicken benedict. It has two different types of maple syrup, including blueberry maple syrup, and Billion $ Bacon, which is candied, drizzled with maple syrup and only costs $12, or $15 if you want candied pecans with it.
"I don't want to say it's upscale but it's unique and modern with different flavors for every tastebud," Pavlou said. "We bread our chicken in-house. We make our biscuits homemade. Everything is great."
Pavlou has owned 18 different restaurants over the years and currently owns five. He owns Radius, Sandwich City and Pav's Place and co-owned Tommy B's Clubhouse, The Aberdeen Inn and The Abbey.
He describes Maple + Bacon as Radius with a breakfast menu. It has some of the same Bloody Marys that have garnered Radius accolades and a significant amount of attention on social media. It has an innovative menu that includes French toast stuffed with strawberries and mascarpone cheese and a biscuit sandwich with fried chicken topped with grape compote and hot honey.
People can order eggs their way or build their own omelets.
"All my restaurants have different concepts," Pavlou said. "I love the challenge and I love creating something new."
He said such an eatery is needed on the south side of town south of U.S. 30 because it's underserved by restaurants.
"The residents of Valpo are great. They're great customers," he said. "It's a good opportunity for the residents of Aberdeen and neighboring subdivisions, as well as of other cities and towns. People need to eat good food with good quality. That's what I based all my restaurants on: great food, great service and great atmosphere."
The restaurant seats about 140 people and has three outdoor patios. It has a coffee lounge where people can grab coffee, espresso drinks, smoothies, pastries, muffins, scones and cookies. It's grab-and-go, but people also are invited to lounge.
"People can come in and sit down and relax or get some work done on the computer," Pavlou said.
Maple + Bacon has a special house blend that uses beans imported from Guatemala and Costa Rica. It has a Brownie Batter Nitro Cold Brew with cold foam and chocolate drizzle. It will soon offer locally roasted coffee from Fluid, including bags of beans for sale.
The restaurant has an extensive cocktail menu for brunch that includes elaborate Bloody Marys, mimosas, Blueberry Pancake Mules, an espresso martini and a Fruity Pebble cocktail with whipped cream, vodka, raspberry liquor and a sprinkling of crunchy Fruity Pebbles. For golfers, it has a Dirty Bird Arnold Palmer with housemade lemonade and tea spiked with Grey Goose.
"My bartender Priscilla experimented with different kinds of drinks, knowing what I was looking for," he said. "I have a very creative barista who also came up with top-notch drinks. I came up with what I wanted to be on the menu. We all came up with something different to create a destination. It's a great breakfast place. I'm Greek. I like to feed my people."
Lunch options include a Smashburger on brioche toast and an avocado spicy BLT. He also has his beloved chicken salad from his first restaurant that features white meat, almonds, cranberries, celery and special seasoning. It's served as a sandwich in a croissant with arugula.
Pavlou said he would tinker with the menu based on what customers like.
"It's a lot of food. It's something different. You're not going to be disappointed," he said. "It's a fun atmosphere with great food. If you come into my house, I'm good to feed you and make you feel good. I love what I do. I love what I make."
The restaurant employs about 25 to 30 people.
"I care about my people. I care about my employees," he said. "We have a great staff and give great service."
He did extensive renovations to the space.
"It's modern, cozy and exciting," he said.
Maple + Bacon has a meeting room for private sections, such as meetings, bridal showers and birthday parties. It can be rented out for special events after-hours.
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-242-8738, visit mapleandbacon.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Open
A new deli will soon be slicing up meats in Whiting.
Buzzin BBQ at 1423 119th St. has been chafing at the seams and was looking for a larger kitchen space.
It obtained the old Whiting Cantina and Cafe space at 1320 119th St. in Whiting, owner Antonio Cisneros said.
"We'll have more space in the commercial kitchen for smoking. They have a huge kitchen, which will help us here with the barbecue," he said. "We'll have a second storefront so we thought about opening something that would generate revenue. We were thinking of what Whiting needs."
They settled on the idea of a deli that will sell cold cuts, sandwiches and soups. It emerged from a St. Patrick's Day special in which they offered corned beef and pastrami.
"It was a hit," Cisneros said. "People kept asking for it. We just didn't have room. But with more smokers over there we can make the barbecue and sandwiches."
The menu is still being worked out. It will definitely have pastrami and barbecue, as well as cured meats like prosciutto and capicola that people will be able to enjoy in sandwiches and get freshly sliced to take home by the half pound or pound.
It will help Buzzin BBQ keep up with demand. It often sells out for the day.
"I'll be able to do more briskets," he said. "Summer's here and people are asking for more food. We'll be able to do more ribs and more pork belly. That's been a hit. We just need more space and bigger smokers to keep up with the volume."
It also will help with catering.
"I get phone calls at night where they ask for barbecue tomorrow morning. We currently can't do that," he said. "We'll be able to accommodate more catering within a reasonable period, 48 hours or so."
The deli will be open Monday through Saturday. Cisneros is hoping two have it open two months from now.
Open
Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe is serving up something sweet in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
The bakery and cafe at 4144 Broadway serves a variety of desserts like cheesecakes, cakes, cupcakes and banana pudding. Shant-e Wilson, the head chef, won a cupcake wars contest at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen with her banana pudding cupcake, which then-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson served at a dinner at the Genesis Center.
She and Angela Wilson are chefs at the restaurant, which is owned by Sherman Wilson and Shawn Wilson.
Popular desserts include peach cobbler, banana pudding, German chocolate cake and cheesecakes.
"The cheesecakes are very popular," Shant-e Wilson said. "It's not a set menu. It changes day-to-day. I put out popular items and throw out there what I want."
She gets some of her ideas from social media and is constantly looking to see what chefs are doing elsewhere and what food items are popular.
"It can be based on requests we get," she said. "People tell us they'd like to see this dish. We see what response we get from customers, and that helps decide what we serve in the restaurant."
The restaurant also offers a food menu that includes items like shrimp and grits, fish, spaghetti and soul food dinners. It includes unique items like soul food eggrolls stuffed with smoked turkey, collard greens, yams and mac and cheese.
"I'm creative with my food," she said. "It's food that tastes good together."
She's always loved cooking.
"People enjoy my dishes and everything I bake," she said. "People said I should open a restaurant. I wanted to incorporate baking and cooking so it would be a one-stop shop."
They picked a spot in Glen Park that used to be a church and then an insurance office. They did extensive renovations.
"It's a central location close by the university," she said. "It's somewhere people can go during their lunch break. It's on Broadway, the main street. It's convenient to get to from the highway."
It's a to-go restaurant but they're looking to add outdoor seating in the future.
"If you love homecooked meals and homestyle desserts, this is the place," she said. "We believe in giving our customers the absolute best food and customer service. We want to help build the community and see the community grow with us."
Divalicious Desserts Bakery & Cafe has a private dining room and will do catering for up to 100 people with at least two weeks' notice.
For more information, call 219-239-2698 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
