Mr. CheezyCakes Dessert and Snack Bar is coming to the Old Lake County Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point.

The sweet shop at 13 N. Court St. specializes in cheesecakes. No opening date is set, but people can now order the cheesecakes for pickup a week in advance.

It grew out of a side gig on social media, owner Marianna Moschos said.

“During COVID, my mother encouraged my husband, Stelios, to bake a cheesecake. He got to baking and then I posted a photo on my personal Facebook page asking if anyone would be interested in placing an order. I received three orders immediately,” Moschos said. “This inspired me to think of a name and make it its own Facebook and Instagram page. I came up with the name Mr. Cheezycakes. We had a couple hundred likes/followers after only the first week. That’s how it all started in May of 2020. We’ve had so much great feedback that we’re trying our luck with a storefront. We have met some amazing humans along the way and have been a part of people’s holidays, weddings, birthdays, showers and graduation parties.”

The cheesecakes are 10 inches in diameter and feed 12 to 16 people. They’re offered in flavors like fresh strawberry glazed, raspberry chocolate ganache, lemon, turtle, Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Peanut Butter Cup, Cherry, Blueberry and Key Lime. They can be garnished with toppings like lemon, strawberry, Oreo, cherry, turtle, raspberry or blueberry or premium toppings like biscoff, lemon blueberry, raspberry chocolate, cherry chocolate and peanut butter chocolate.

“We hope to open before the holidays and will offer cheesecakes by the slice, ready-to-go cheesecakes and special order cheesecakes. We will also have Tiramisu and other tasty desserts and snacks,” she said. “We are so grateful to Crown Point and our surrounding communities for all of the genuine love and support. We are looking to make even the non-cheesecake lovers lovers.”

For more information, call 219-808-9318 or find the business on Facebook.

Coming soon

A new car-themed shop catering to young kids and toy auto enthusiasts of all ages is racing into Munster.

Cars and Cookies is replacing Treasurer Raiders at 8231 Hohman Ave. in Munster. The hope is to open on Aug. 19.

Kevin Pete, who owns I Dig Dinos in downtown Griffith, came up with a new concept for the spot at the corner of Ridge Road and Hohman Avenue, which was previously home to BYOB Fitness and Video Escapades.

Full disclosure: Kevin Pete, who also previously owned the Pete’s Basement store in the Southlake Mall, is my brother. But this is exactly the type of retail opening this column covers every week and I am the Region’s only retail columnist.

Cars and Cookies is an interactive toy car store with ramps, rides and replica tracks, including of the Daytona International Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It has car play tables with ramps, kiddie race car and tow truck rides set on free rides, a kiddie race track with a Lightning McQueen Challenge and a fiberglass car kids can change the tires on.

The interactive portion is geared toward younger kids between the ages of 1 and 6 years old. There’s also a retail section with thousands of Hot Wheels cars, diecast metal cars, fire trucks, police cars, race cars and eventually Hot Wheels track sets.

“We have the largest variety of Hot Wheels in Northwest Indiana,” he said. “If you’ve been to Target you’ll see they have a small selection of that year’s Hot Wheels. We have a few thousand new Hot Wheels in packs spread out of several years.”

It sells limited edition and pop culture Hot Wheels, like Mario Cart, Barbie, Batman, Fast and the Furious, Knight Rider, Captain America and Snoopy.

“If they’ve made it into a Hot Wheels, we have it,” he said.

Cars and Cookies has a drive-in-themed movie room that will display mostly the kids movies “Cars,” “Cars 2” and “Cars 3” and also occasionally races and monster truck rally. It also has a dedicated birthday room that will seat up to 40.

The story has a selection of cookies, candy, milk and pop for sale. Birthday parties also can bring in their own food like pizzas.

Anyone can come in to shop. People with young kids who want to use the interactive portion where they can play with cars buy packages. The basic package is $4.99, the Cookie Monster package with cookies and milk is $7.99 and the Piston Cup Challenge with a candy-filled trophy and toy car is also $7.99.

Cookie options include Oreos, Chips Ahoy, Pillsbury, Nutter Butter, Teddy Grams and Famous Amos. It also has lollipops, Tootsie rolls, candy bars, fruit chews, candy necklaces and old-fashioned vintage candies.

He has three young kids at home. Their love of cars and eating cookies inspired the idea.

“Any parent with young kids knows one of the first things they’re drawn to is cars. My boys are car-obsessed. They would play with cars all day if they could. Nothing else exists for them if they have a car in their hands,” he said. “It’s definitely meant as entertainment for kids, somewhere they can play. You can also come in to shop.”

He sees it as another version of I Dig Dinos, where many parents and grandparents bring their kids to see and play with elaborate dinosaur displays.

“It’s a play center like the dino shop,” he said. “Most toys today are sold at Targets and big-box stores. They don’t have the same magic. Like I Dig Dinos, it has a magic feel to it. Kids are going to love it. Kids love dinos and kids love cars.”

While I Dig Dinos caters to kids of all ages, Cars and Cookies focuses in particular on younger kids who can play with toys, go on rides and snack on sweets. It’s looking to stage kiddie car shows displaying a variety of toy cars and also have a booth at car shows, touch-a-truck contests and other events.

The 4,000-square-foot store is completely dedicated to car culture with a nostalgic 1950s diner feel. It will have decorations like checkered flags, trophies, patents, road signs, auto decor and a Route 66 mural. It plays the oldies to reinforce the retro theme.

“It’s a cool ambiance,” he said. “It’s immersive. The birthday party room is awesome.”

Cars and Cookies will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit www.carsandcookies.com, email carsandcookies@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.

Open

Red Door Fire Kitchen + Lounge started serving up wood-fired pizzas and craft cocktails at 612 Lincolnway in LaPorte.

The 21+ restaurant opened last year. It specializes in upscale pizzas like burrata pepperoni with hot honey, basil and pesto shrimp, charred pepperoni, funghi and umami with mozzarella, chili oil, sesame and black garlic. The opa features gyro meat, olives, onions, tomatoes, feta and mozzarella.

The eatery also serves shareable entrees, salads and shareable plates like saganaki, wood-fired wings, falafel, burrata and hot honey, bacon-wrapped dates and cast-iron foccacia.

It also focuses on cocktails like the Maple City Manhattan, the Rosemary Grapefruit Mule, Basil Smash, Smoked Peach Bourbon Arnold Palmer and Violet Gimlet.

For more information, call 219-575-7040 or find Red Door Fire Kitchen + Lounge on Facebook.

Open

Fidelity National Title Northwest Indiana opened a new Hobart location.

The firm that offers residential and commercial services opened at 655 E. 3rd St. in Hobart.

The chain also has locations in Gary, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Highland, Chesterton, Portage, Crown Point, Schererville, Lowell and Michigan City. It offers title, escrow and settlement services.

For more information, call 219-661-6923 or visit northwestindiana.fntic.com.