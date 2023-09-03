A craft doughnut and coffee shop is now slinging small-batch baked treats and freshly roasted java in Munster.

Parlor Doughnuts opened at 8130 Calumet Ave. just a year after opening its first Northwest Indiana location in Valparaiso. It’s creating a doughnut triangle on Calumet Avenue in Munster, where it’s located less than half a mile north of the beloved institution Munster Donut and the Dunkin just across the street, giving people a wide option of different doughnuts within a short distance.

The Evansville-based chain leased 1,674 square feet in the newly constructed strip mall that’s also home to Jamba Juice. It was founded by Darrick Hayden, his son, the rock musician Noah Hayden, and the seasoned restaurateur Josh Tudela. The Haydens gathered ideas from doughnut and coffee shops they visited while on the road with Noah’s band while it toured.

Parlor Doughnuts specializes in layered doughnuts that combine cake and yeast. It offers creative, unique flavors like maple bacon, maple pecan, turtle, turtle cheesecake, coconut cream filled, French toast, churro, campfire topped with marshmallows, bourbon caramel, strawberry shortcake, raspberry pistachio, lemonade, carnival, sandy beach and dreamsicle, as well as more traditional doughnuts. It also has dog doughnuts.

The menu also includes vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly products, which are made in small batches. It roasts its own coffee every day with beans imported from Brazil and El Salvador, offering a range of caffeinated drinks like Mayan Mocha, Iced Mayan Mocha, Matcha, Cortado and Ice Chai Latte.

It has juice, kombucha and artisan fare like avocado toast, avocado breakfast tacos, chorizo breakfast tacos and spinach pesto breakfast sandwiches.

“The passion and drive ownership has in their product and service is incredible,” said Myles Rapchak of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, the commercial real estate firm that represented Parlor Doughnuts in the transaction. “I’m looking forward to Munster and the surrounding communities trying Parlor out as I’m certain they will not be disappointed.”

Parlor Doughnuts open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit www.parlordoughnuts.com.

Coming soon

Another doughnut place is coming to Highland.

You’ll never guess which one it is.

A few hints: It’s popular in New England, especially in the Boston metro. It’s beloved by Ben Affleck. And it used to have “donuts” right in the name but dropped it to shift emphasis to its coffee and other food offerings as it expanded nationwide at a time when many people are choosing to eat healthier.

Dunkin, the doughnut shop formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, is going to build a new spot on the site of the former Brewfest at 8347 Kennedy Ave. Local Dunkin franchisees bought the property to redevelop it, said Nick Kleutsch, the owner of Lucy’s BBQ, which had previously been located inside Brewfest and which now has Brewfest-curated craft beers at its new location in Lowell.

Dunkin also just opened a new location on Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond, just north of the Highland border and on the right side of the road to be convenient for Highland residents headed north, such as on to the Borman Expressway, to the city of Chicago or to commute to destinations like the BP Whiting Refinery or the Hammond Horseshoe Casino. It soon will have a similar outpost for commuters headed north on Kennedy Avenue, Highland’s other main north-south road.

Closed

Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante closed in Porter after more than 20 years.

The owner of the Mexican eatery at 124 Lincoln St. decided to retire. The colorfully decorated restaurant was known for making its own chips and salsa and serving traditional Mexican cuisine, including flan, flautas and guacamole. It had a variety of shrimp appetizers, including the vuelva a la vida, or come back to life, that also mixed in oysters and octopus.

Its last day was Thursday.

Closing

Big N Little Shoes is shuttering after more than 70 years in business.

The children’s shoe shop long did business in Munster but was most recently located at 1058 Joliet St. at Sand Ridge Plaza in Dyer.

“It is with great sadness that I have decided, after 73 years in business, to close our doors. It was not a decision that I came to easily, but we are unable to thrive with all of the competing factors. We have loved being a part of your family history for generations and hope that you have fond memories of our store and staff in yours,” the business posted on social media. “Although we do not have an exact closing date set, we are looking at sometime in early fall. During this time, we will honor any store credits, gift certificates, and discount cards but will not issue any new ones. All sales will be final. We ask for your patience and support while we navigate this difficult time. Again, we thank all of you for your many years of support.”

Millie Gabrys owns the children’s shoe store, which started in Munster in 1950. It was long located at the Harrison Square Mall before moving to the Munster Shops on Calumet Avenue and then hopping down to a strip mall on U.S. 30 in Dyer. It carried a wide array of kids’ footwear, including hard-to-fit sizes with narrow, medium and wide widths. It fitted children with special needs like club feet or leg braces and was a popular destination for parents to do back-to-school shopping.

Big N Little Shoes also stocked an assortment of shoes, gym sneakers and boots for grownups.

It moved to Dyer after struggling due to a lack of parking in Munster Shops, where early on customers often drove through and left after being unable to find spots, prompting business owners to plead with the town council for more spaces more than a decade ago.

Open

Life’s Cafe just celebrated a ribbon cutting in Hammond.

The restaurant at 6255 Hohman Ave. specializes in fresh and healthy food. It serves paninis, juices, smoothies, salads and soups like kale and black eyed pea, chicken tortilla, tomato and roasted red pepper and a multi-bean turkey chili.

Menu options include an acai bowl, fresh fruit cups, lemon bars, mixed berry parfaits, a honey turkey breast BLT, a chicken cobb salad and a grilled chicken panini.

Owner Latrice Riggens is a certified health coach who wanted to give people more options for clean eating. Her eatery has specials like grass-fed beef burgers on Fridays and body shots like a Break-Fast Chlorofyll Cleaning Bomb, Uno Immuno Elderberry Shot, Waste from the Waist Apple Ginger Shot and Cold Tottle for a Hottie Vita C Shot.

Life’s Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information, call 219-315-6291 or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Coming soon

South Shore Public Relations is opening in Northwest Indiana.

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting for the PR firm at (219) Taproom, 109 S. 3rd St. in downtown Chesterton from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

Jackie Thomas, the co-owner of Anglotopia, is launching the firm. It offers public relations, strategic planning and marketing services. Thomas has 15 years of experience working with firms ranging from startups to multinationals, serving clients like NIPSCO and the eyeglass manufacturer De Rigo Rem.

She’s landed media coverage in The Today Show, the BBC, The Independent, the San Francisco Chronicle, People magazine and the Chicago Tribune.

To RSVP, call 219-926-5513, or email info@dunelandchamber.org. For more information, visit www.southshorepr.com.